It’s not difficult to make the argument that Donald Trump’s remarks about AOC and her squad this weekend were out of line and that he chose the absolute wrong way to make a point about their history of anti-American rhetoric.

That said, it’s also important to point out the hypocrisy from the media and the Left who have spent the past few days hyperventilating over those tweets. When you consider the rhetoric these pearl clutchers have gotten away with, Trump’s remarks don’t seem quite so notable.

This is a good rant. — Kevin on Earth (@7kfair) July 16, 2019

Tweeter @CaptYonah added some much-needed perspective to this mess:

Oh, the people that have called you racist, sexist, homophobic Nazis for 3 yrs are concerned about a harsh comment? — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 16, 2019

How many times have you heard someone tell some commie, “If you don’t like it here, Delta is ready when you are?” Or, “If you can find a. Better country, move your ass there immediately.” It is said all the time. Trump is NOT a politician, we always knew he was a blowhard. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 16, 2019

So pretty sure telling the Commie Squad what he said isn’t an earth-shattering surprise. They aren’t proud of this country, they don’t love it. Should the President have more self-control? Yes, but he doesn’t. Sorry I’m not overly-shocked. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 16, 2019

Same media fanning themselves right now can’t seem to get worked up about words like Fascist, white supremacy, and Nazi getting thrown around regularly. Show me some consistency and fairness in your reporting and we’ll talk. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 16, 2019

The Commie Squad has been blatantly anti-Semitic and our YOLO media can always find a way to explain "what they really meant" or somehow blame Trump for it. Stop. Making. Us. Defend

Trump! FFS. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 16, 2019

You don’t have to excuse what Trump said in order to acknowledge that this is just who he is. He says awful things on a regular basis. It’s how he operates. But for the media and Left to feign shock at stuff like this while at best ignoring and frequently employing hyperbolic invective against conservatives and Republicans — particularly given their roles in making sure Trump won the 2016 nomination — reeks of intellectual dishonesty and hypocrisy.