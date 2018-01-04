As Twitchy told you last night, Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison appeared to endorse the domestic terrorists of Antifa:

At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/r81nYoeqpL — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 3, 2018

Ellison rightly faced a major backlash for that. But according to Newsweek, that backlash was from racist bigots:

A Keith Ellison tweet mentioning "antifa" has spurred an Islamaphobic backlash across the alt-right https://t.co/1wynmFvrDv pic.twitter.com/bbAgg2oCYs — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 4, 2018

Our post on Ellison’s tweet contained plenty of pushback from people who have nothing whatsoever to do with the Alt-Right. But that just doesn’t suit Newsweek’s narrative, now does it?

Opponents jumped on the tweet, with Fox News and other conservative outlets like Gateway Pundit and Alex Jones’s InfoWars covering it, and running anti-Muslim comments underneath the articles. “A Muslim promoting terrorism is not news,” commenter Supah Cisgender wrote on Gateway Pundit. Other comments labeled the representative a “terrorist.” Pundits on the far-right also recycled talking points about “antifa,” a catch-all word for leftist protesters that has been associated with dozens of fake news stories since the start of Trump’s presidency.

It’s never a good idea to read the comments section. But the comments section at Gateway Pundit or InfoWars? Come on, now.

This Newsweek article is literally citing the comment section on Gateway Pundit and Infowars as its source https://t.co/g0RCsMClP0 pic.twitter.com/MPzq33e93L — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 4, 2018

Newsweek went to InfoWars and Gateway Pundit to find Islamaphobic criticism of Ellison, couldn't find it, so they had to highlight *the comment section* pic.twitter.com/km34fGTSNg — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 4, 2018

I mean, let that sink in. The author went to alt-right websites and STILL couldn't find racist articles attacks Ellison, and had to take it a step further. That's how much of a stretch his cute little thesis is. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 4, 2018

In focusing on the reaction from fringe outlets’ comments sections, they disgrace themselves and completely ignore the mainstream conservatives who called out Ellison. Nice, isn’t it? Nicer still, they manage to carve out a little space to downplay the danger posed by Antifa:

“Antifa” is not a group; it is a word used to describe a means of protesting. The protesters involved in the movement have not been even “formally classified” as a domestic terror organization by the federal government. FBI Director Christopher Wray said in late November that some men and women who are inspired by “kind of an antifa ideology” were being investigated by the FBI to the House Homeland Security Committee, but that remark was embedded in a larger discussion about investigating white supremacists—the very people “antifa” protesters are setting out to disrupt.

For a publication with “News” in the name, they sure do suck at journalism.

This is an unbelievably weak and stupid piece https://t.co/ZkzlmJpGXe — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 4, 2018

That’s putting it mildly.

Nothing biased in this headline. — Isaiah Rice (@IsaiahLRice) January 4, 2018

Your headline master template must have been created in 42 seconds flat. — Space Whisperer (@Maideneer) January 4, 2018

Islamaphobic? Alt-right? Pretty sure people were mostly just upset he was promoting a book by an author who endorses domestic political violence… — Sam (@Sam_5thEstate) January 4, 2018

That is a bullshit story. Congrats on being ridiculous. — Jason Keebler 🐻 (@JasonRaimondo1) January 4, 2018

Are you guys pushing for the biggest #FakeNews of the year at Trumps award show? — ANTIFA (@jivey81) January 4, 2018

They’re definitely strong contenders.

If Newsweek were run by the DNC, would they be doing anything different than they are right now? — AltRabbi (@AltRabbi) January 4, 2018

Not likely.

***

