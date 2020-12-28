It’s not like anyone actually believes that President Joe Biden will bring about great national healing and unity, but that hasn’t stopped him from pretending:

After a year of pain and loss, it’s time to unite, heal, and rebuild. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 27, 2020

For what it’s worth, actor-comedian David Cross isn’t even bothering with pretense:

At least he’s honest. Deranged, but honest.

Step on up with your bucket, sweet pea. pic.twitter.com/S8pWSE56F3 — Chuck Runamok (@WayTooMuchGear) December 27, 2020

Come and get it, princess. — 𝕾𝖒𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖘𝕷𝖎𝖐𝖊𝕮𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖒𝖆𝖘𝕾𝖕𝖎𝖗𝖎𝖙 (@TheSuppressed86) December 28, 2020

Come getcha some, sparky — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) December 28, 2020

Don’t waste your breath, guys. David doesn’t want to hear it.

I am loving the responses to this that are all, "come and try pussy soy lib hollywood girl woman" as if these anonymous maga chuds & chudettes don't practice the same exact feckless violent fantasy trolling https://t.co/m517NJTqE7 — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) December 28, 2020

So if we’re understanding David correctly, it’s OK to engage in “feckless violent fantasy trolling” because the other side he hates does it, too. Acting like “anonymous maga chuds & chudettes” to own the “anonymous maga chuds & chudettes.”

i WaS jUsT jOkInG LiGhTeN uP wHeN I jOkE aBoUt YoUr DeAtHs — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) December 27, 2020

Be careful what you wish for. pic.twitter.com/RzoEuerD0x — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) December 28, 2020

Uh-oh, David …

He just listed himself pic.twitter.com/00dWUbSarx — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 28, 2020

The man inside David Cross doesn’t seem very nice.