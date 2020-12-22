You want to have some sexy time but you’re all alone. What do you do?

Well, if you’re a vagina owner, you turn to the fine folks at Teen Vogue, who are re-upping this November 2019 article just in time for Christmas:

Thanks, Teen Vogue! We knew we could count on you!

We wish that were sarcasm.

Trending

Teen Vogue may be a joke, but they’re not kidding.

Woke AF.

Tags: erasuremasturbationmisogynyTeen VogueVaginavagina ownerswokewokenesswomen