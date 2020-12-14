Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay is the first person to have received the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine in New York. We can admit to being very pleasantly surprised by this development, given its unprecedented nature.

But we never suggested that Donald Trump was promising the impossible back when he said we’d have a vaccine by the end of this year. Unfortunately many of our media betters can’t say the same.

We look forward to Drew Holden’s take on this. In the meantime, though, other tweeters have been collecting some of our firefighters’ greatest hits concerning the vaccine. Tweeter @beyondreasdoubt has collected quite a few so far.

PolitiFact:

PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor:

MSNBC:

Vox’s Aaron Rupar:

Tweeter @Richard_Harambe has been collecting tweets as well.

DailyKos’ Jennifer Hayden:

Trending

Washington Post national correspondent Annie Gowan:

NPR:

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins:

Bloomberg:

CBS News:

And of course the New York Times:

We’d love a followup.

We assume Steven meant “in 2020.” And that’s the nicest thing we can say about that tweet.

Skepticism is warranted in situations like the COVID19 pandemic. No one could have known for sure whether there’d be a vaccine available by the end of the year. But so many in the media treated Trump’s claim with so much more than skepticism. It was as if they didn’t want him to be right. Because they didn’t want him to be right.

Correct.

They’ve let their reflexive desire to dunk on Donald Trump cloud their judgment and cause irreparable damage to their integrity, or what was left of their integrity.

It’s hard to see it any other way.

***

Related:

NBC News’ ‘fact check’ on the COVID19 vaccine just became ‘the self-own of the year’

CNN’s Jim Acosta owes Donald Trump a yuge apology for COVID19 vaccine tweets, but it doesn’t look like he’s all that sorry

Tags: Aaron RuparBloombergCBS NewsCNNDaily KosKaitlan CollinsMSNBCnbc newsnew york timesNorah O'DonnellnprPaula ReidPolitifactReutersSteven GreenhouseStuart Andrew ThompsonWashington PostYamiche Alcindor