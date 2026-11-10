THIS! Tyrus Just Delivered the Most Damaging Dig yet on Pod-Hags Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan

Pod-hags Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan thought they were being edgy by laughing at a “joke” about Charlie Kirk, but all they really did was hand Tyrus a perfect setup on Fox.

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Instead of getting defensive, he calmly flipped the whole thing into a reminder that the loudest posthumous hate is often the highest form of flattery — proof that the people still squirming over Kirk’s memory are only making sure more people go looking him up.

It’s the kind of grounded, no-drama response that makes the original laughter sound small and the attempts to erase the man look even smaller.

Watch:

🚨 NEW: Fox’s Tyrus delivers a POWERFUL response to leftist podcasters laughing at Charlie Kirk ‘joke’: “One of the greatest compliments to your life’s work is that your enemies are still fighting you after you’re gone… Every time they do that, they’ve just inspired another person to go, ‘Who was that man?’” He adds: “His memory will go on even further by the ones that he made uncomfortable still squirming over him. So his family should take that with a grain of sugar instead of salt,” adds @PlanetTyrus — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 10, 2026

Post continues:

... person to go, ‘Who was that man?’” He adds: “His memory will go on even further by the ones that he made uncomfortable still squirming over him. So his family should take that with a grain of sugar instead of salt."

Love to think about what those horrible hyenas said about Charlie Kirk in this way. That their ugliness on the inside and out inspired others to look up Charlie Kirk, and maybe even learn a thing or two from his legacy.

That would serve those harpies right.

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