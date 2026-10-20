Jessica Tarlov Takes ANOTHER Trip Down DUMB-DUMB Lane With PITIFUL Dig at Trump and His Ballroom

Jessica Tarlov looked at a pile of private cash funding a permanent White House ballroom that future presidents of both parties will actually use, and her first instinct was to declare it corruption so brazen Nixon would be proud.

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No, we're not making that up.

We know, it sounds like a joke we'd make about her being stupid but nope ... it's all her.

Never mind that the alternative was billing the taxpayers or that the donors are writing checks for a government building they won’t get to take home; in Tarlov’s world, the mere fact that companies with federal business are involved is treated as the moral equivalent of a break-in at the Watergate.

It’s the kind of reflexively (check out the big word!) overwrought take that makes her the perfect token liberal on The Five—always ready to reach for the most dramatic historical villain the moment Trump does something that doesn’t involve raising taxes or expanding the administrative state.

Corruption so brazen that Nixon would be proud. — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) October 19, 2026

She does know Trump told Americans this is the way he will pay for the ballroom, yes? Donations. Not tax dollars. We get it, Democrats like Tarlov would much rather we get stuck paying for things but that's not what Trump is doing here. He promised he wouldn't.

We suppose if she wants to make herself look dumb for attention and clicks, more power to her?

@JessicaTarlov How does securing donations for a national asset with no personal benefit for Trump constitute “corruption”? — JetSetGent (@JetSetGent) October 19, 2026

@JessicaTarlov In interviews you co-hosts say you are intelligent. They are wrong. — Calicoprincess23 (@Calicoprincess1) October 20, 2026

Maybe they're just being nice?

@JessicaTarlov How is that corrupt? It's always been privately funded If it were taxpayer funded, you would also be complaining — August West 🇺🇸 (@RondureGyre) October 19, 2026

Unless it was someone like Biden doing it, then she'd be telling us how he's making an investment for all Americans into the country or some other happy horse crap because that is who she is.

And sadly, who she always will be.

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