As Twitchy readers unfortunately know, Steven Crowder thought it would be funny to make fun of Barbie for including a Down syndrome doll in their collection. We’re not entirely sure what he was thinking here but he’s really and truly pissed everyone off … especially on the Right. Considering how hard the Right has worked to protect the lives of unborn babies with Down syndrome when some countries are aborting them at will?

C’mon, man.

This was just lazy and mean.

Patricia Heaton’s response was simple and quite honestly, how anyone who has fought to protect life should react.

Thank you @Barbie for including a Down syndrome doll n your collection ❤️ https://t.co/oVJZAylnAx — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) April 27, 2023

If woke Barbie and woke Mattel are recognizing that the lives of those with Down syndrome matter?

That’s a huge win.

And anyone who doesn’t get that is just an annoying a-hole. Note, we don’t even know if Patricia saw Crowder’s crap take on this Barbie, but we thought seeing someone who gets it and got it RIGHT compared to him was fair game.

Love it.

I absolutely love this! A God honoring way to use inclusion. Happy tears. ❤️❤️❤️ — 🇺🇸OkieRancherette🇺🇸 (@Tamarockalane) April 27, 2023

Omgosh that makes me cry — Diana DiScipio WebsiteOwner Healing Hearts & Souls (@DiscipioDiana) April 27, 2023

A beautiful doll for beautiful young ladies. — Karin H (@KarinPrays) April 27, 2023

Someone pointed out that this is a very ‘pro-life move’ by Mattel. You love to see it. — JJ (@JoelTGibbs) April 27, 2023

You do indeed love to see it.

Unless you’re a jackwad desperate for attention making crap jokes for crappy attention.

