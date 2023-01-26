What sort of frothy-mouthed loser dbag would have a problem with this tweet from Kevin McCarthy about school choice? Yeah, we’re being facetious because we know EXACTLY what sort of frothy-mouthed loser dbag would have a problem with it …

McCarthy is right.

Kids should always come first and school choice will make that a reality.

Kids should always come first. That's why I support school choice. pic.twitter.com/vFRGAuaMMM — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 26, 2023

Enter the frothy-mouthed dbag loser who for whatever reason couldn’t deal with this tweet.

How many believe his first priority is kids, let alone these kids? https://t.co/oOsnclzziJ — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 26, 2023

Remember when Chris Cuomo was relevant? Yeah, we don’t either.

But we sort of remember him saying and tweeting stupid stuff so this reads.

Are you absolutely certain this is the tweet you want to weigh in on right now? — Meara (@MillennialOther) January 26, 2023

Right?

Did you send your kids to public school? — John C. Miller (@johncmiller96) January 26, 2023

We’re going to bet no, no he did not.

Wow, you really are quite the racist. Life must really suck when you look at everything through the lens of race. — Christy ÓCatháin – 𝓘𝓸𝔀𝓪 Girl in Georgia (@cdokane) January 26, 2023

Pretty ugly.

And racist.

Disgusting tweet. Delete this — Shannon (@geniuswaitres23) January 26, 2023

You should be able to objectively admit school choice would help people stuff in urban school districts the most. And school choice is what the tweet mentioned. — Owen Habel (@owenhabel) January 26, 2023

Aren't you unemployed? — Mariana (@lonestarherd) January 26, 2023

He’s working for some group we’ve never heard of, we think? News Nation or something?

So technically, yes. He is. Heh.

“These kids.” Basically, “I want to call him a racist, but I’m trying to hang on to whatever shred of credibility I have left.” https://t.co/aiZqdNkWJ7 — Meisterbuerger (@meisterbuerger) January 26, 2023

What does he mean by, ‘these kids’?

Once again, Chris Cuomo proves he is a racist https://t.co/VpMc21cmOm — Christopher James $8 (@ChrisjamesCincy) January 26, 2023

Just a reminder that Chris Cuomo is a garbage person who projects his garbage on others https://t.co/f7ZbUKppWA — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 26, 2023

Hey now, this is rude to other garbage people out there.

Yet another reason why @ChrisCuomo is failing at @NewsNation, he's extremely partisan and a liar as he has no evidence @SpeakerMcCarthy doesn't make kids a priority, "let alone these kids" (racist quote from Cuomo). https://t.co/pfZmEKCvig — RoadMN 📈 (@RoadMN) January 26, 2023

What do you mean by “these kids?” https://t.co/QKHTEIy6sj — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 26, 2023

Exactly.

Sounds … racist.

Just sayin’.

