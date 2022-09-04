David French should just admit he’s a Democrat at this point.

It would honestly make things easier on him.

But then again, the Left wouldn’t see him as some SUPER PATRIOT putting country over party if he admitted he’s not really even a RINO anymore … that he’s one of them.

Look at this nonsense, shaming the Right for being angry that the PRESIDENT literally called them semi-fascists and threatened them on primetime TV. Gosh, Dave, let us know when a Republican president vilifies voters as Biden did.

There was a lot I didn’t like about Biden’s speech, but when the “OK groomer” crowd gets mad about his tone, or the folks who are constantly calling Democrats “communists” and even “demonic” get upset about words like “semi-fascist,” I’m sensing a certain kind of energy: pic.twitter.com/3iLn5yz0Tf — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 3, 2022

He’s just so freakin’ cringe.

Larry Correia was having NONE of it:

When the leader of the government which has the power to utterly destroy you declares you a threat, that’s the same as somebody on Twitter calling you names.

Let’s test it. David French is a pathetic quisling shit head.

See? Totally the same as getting murdered by feds. https://t.co/FodKoi7la9 — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) September 3, 2022

Oof.

I’m curious what, specifically, he didn’t like about the Red Speech. Did he say? Is it anything but the gentlest criticism? Maybe a comment about the lighting? — Mike Kupari 🚀💥 (@RocketPulpHack) September 3, 2022

Not enough fog machines?

Tesla coils?

David French was sad there wasn’t a giant golden eagle?

Who knows. David French is trash. — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) September 3, 2022

I've never had the government call me a clear and present danger just because I filled out a dot on a ballot before. It's kinda creepy. — Georg Felis (@georgfelis) September 3, 2022

Kinda creepy?

It’s awful.

Horrifying.

Un-American even.

French is a dishonest jerk. He has zero integrity — wade pearson (@wadepearson) September 4, 2022

HA!

Leave it to Nick Searcy to say what we can’t. Well, we could (and this editor has) BUT still …

***

Related:

Jonathan Turley points out how HILLARY may actually KEEP Garland from making a case against Trump and the Left can’t DEEEAL

Conservatives explain how ‘I am a threat to the very soul of this nation’ in POWERFUL thread making Biden look even WORSE

‘Cry HARDER’: Taylor Lorenz continuing her bizarre, creepy obsession with bullying Libs of TikTok does NOT go well for her

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!