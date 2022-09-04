David French should just admit he’s a Democrat at this point.

It would honestly make things easier on him.

But then again, the Left wouldn’t see him as some SUPER PATRIOT putting country over party if he admitted he’s not really even a RINO anymore … that he’s one of them.

Look at this nonsense, shaming the Right for being angry that the PRESIDENT literally called them semi-fascists and threatened them on primetime TV. Gosh, Dave, let us know when a Republican president vilifies voters as Biden did.

He’s just so freakin’ cringe.

Larry Correia was having NONE of it:

Oof.

Kinda creepy?

It’s awful.

Horrifying.

Un-American even.

HA!

Leave it to Nick Searcy to say what we can’t. Well, we could (and this editor has) BUT still …

***

***

