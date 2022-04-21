This almost reminds us of Terry McAuliffe doubling and even tripling down on the narrative that parents don’t belong in their kid’s education. Except this from Charlie Crist is so much worse …

Watch:

BREAKING: @CharlieCrist REFUSES to say he’s against sexualizing 1st graders in schools. pic.twitter.com/3SbBY9QtBb — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) April 21, 2022

It’s a pretty damn easy question to answer, Charlie.

Watching him squirm and spin and avoid answering the question tells us everything we need to know about who Charlie thinks might vote for him. Oh, and if you’re wondering who was asking Crist this question (twice even):

Intern reporter @Ernie_Sampera asked the Democratic candidate running for Gov in FL the question for @FLVoiceNews — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) April 21, 2022

And he refused to answer it. THAT should be the story here, Ernie. Just sayin’.

Christina Pushaw shared it:

We made a similar face.

How could he not just say, ‘No, no I do not support sexualizing first graders in schools.’ THIS ISN’T DIFFICULT, CHARLIE.

That tells us just how gross and disgusting the Democrat’s platform has really gotten.

This used to be something that everyone (decent people anyways) easily agreed upon. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) April 21, 2022

Right? Protecting children from inappropriate conversations shouldn’t be a bipartisan thing and yet here we are.

It'd be nice if he actually answered the question asked. Nobody cares what the law says when they ask for your opinion. — MC Bennett (@SyrenSongs) April 21, 2022

Like McAuliffe, we imagine the local teacher’s unions have donated a good bit of money to Crist, and he can’t say something they wouldn’t like. So he’ll hide behind the rambling nonsense about the law to avoid simply saying he’s against the sexualization of six-year-olds.

Classy, right?

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ it’s hard to remember that he used to be a Republican.. & when he was running for Senate against Marco Rubio to begin with the Republican establishment endorsed him 🙄 & now this just wow🤦‍♂️ — Paul Dukes fan 🇺🇸🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@A412Paul) April 21, 2022

They can have him.

Completely showed his hand there. He’ll support transitioning minors. — Barbara Trudell (@trudell_barbara) April 21, 2022

He's going to lose by 30 and it's going to be beautiful — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 21, 2022

This. ^

So much THIS.

