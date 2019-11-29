Imagine thinking Fusion GPS is a group we should take seriously …

They are pretty much where all of the insanity around investigating Trump started and granted, many of us knew better than to take the whole thing seriously (a pee tape, really), but it was somehow enough for Democrats to spend years pretending Trump should be removed from office.

Well, that and their inability to accept he beat the most unpopular and corrupt Democratic candidate in the history of the Democratic Party and considering how disgusting they’ve been over the years, that’s really saying something.

From the Fusion GPS guys, details you never knew about the Steele dossier. 'Steele recalls being at a pet store buying crickets for his family’s pet lizard when he heard the news…' pic.twitter.com/1LI6hLjzN9 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 29, 2019

Steele was buying crickets for his lizard when he heard the news.

This can’t be real life, right?

RIGHT?!!?

If @Comey was either a patriot or competent he would have seen the bullsh*t dossier for what it was: pure, unadulterated bullsh*t. The fact he would use this as a pretext for spying on Trump campaign was in fact treasonous, even if he was clever enough to cover his tracks. — Mike Fischer (@7OOP_USA) November 29, 2019

It seems strange looking at this now that Comey and others wouldn’t have taken one look at the dossier and just laughed their a*ses off, ya’ know?

Damn is that a joke?? Hence the crickets?? — Mike (@Mike93182891) November 29, 2019

The whole damn thing is a joke.

Don’t anyone tell Schiff! He’ll surely want Nadler to bring the Fusion GPS yahoos in to testify about how the crickets Steele bought for his lizard prove Trump was trying to bribe Ukraine into helping him take down Biden. Wait, Clinton.

At this point who knows. They could try and impeach him over that Rocky gif next … we wouldn’t put it past them.

Working for Glenn and Fusion GPS, Steele probably could buy a lot more than crickets who just happen to create their own echo chamber. — Pamela Browne (@browne_pamela) November 29, 2019

Pet lizard = Hillary

[Reptilian confirmed] — Johnny Doe (@humandalorian) November 29, 2019

Wait, so the lizard is code for Hillary Clinton? She is scaly, cold-blooded, and has a forked tongue.

That actually works.

Whoa, mind blown.

No one is surprised #Steele is a lizard creature lolz — Number Six (@NumberSix6go) November 29, 2019

Whoa, mind blown AGAIN.

We’re sensing a lizard theme here.

Democrats need to make up their minds! Do they want the traditional democrat candidate who will do & say anything as they lie lie lie to get elected or the democrat who lies but tell you how batsh!t crazy they really are🤷🏽‍♂️ — Kevin -Dems Lie A Lot Fact Check everything (@alfrich_k) November 29, 2019

Losing the election in 2016 really and truly broke them.

Interesting title for their book. The Dems are open and in your face about what they are up to. Projection is a tactic for them. — Jane_Herriot (@jane_herriot) November 29, 2019

They do love to project.

Related:

Wait, he’s NOT a boxer?! The Babylon Bee mocks media’s FAIL at fact-checking ‘doctored’ pics of Trump as only THEY can

Just can’t DEAL! Sharyl Attkisson notices telling similarity between Navy Secretary and diplomats testifying against Trump

Example 12,345,678 why Americans hate the media –> Jake Tapper tries painting Trump’s Afghanistan trip as a bad thing

More like NewsWEAK: Newsweek journo ROASTED after ‘correcting’ her story claiming Trump spent Thanksgiving ‘golfing and tweeting’