Brian Karem just happens to run into the ‘wokest’ people on the planet.

Gosh, who would have thought he’d meet a Hispanic boy who thinks Trump hates him, a vet who served in Afghanistan complaining about his son serving there now and then overhear some German reporter at the White House compare Trump to Hitler?

Overheard by German reporter in the WH “I haven’t heard a head of state describe an investigation into his leadership as an attack against the state since the Nazis were in power in my home country.” — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 9, 2018

Raise your hand if you think he’s as full of it as we do.

That would have to be a seriously OLD reporter.

It's cool guys he's a CNN analyst — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 10, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA.

This is one of @brianstelter's reliable sources — Alex Pfeiffer (@PfeifferDC) April 10, 2018

So CNN, is Brian an apple or a banana? Asking for a friend.

Hard to believe there isn’t a “woke toddler” anecdote in there…🙄 — Scott Kane (@gcems645) April 10, 2018

Brian: ‘This morning, a toddler waddled up to me and asked why his parents are letting the Earth DIE at the hands of climate change.’

Bet on it.

OMG IT GETS WORSE!

This was my favorite from last week. He wasn't even on the Hill. He was near Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/J0SCdmqA9C — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) April 10, 2018

*dying*

*dying more*

Come one man, he meets a lot of people A lot of people who speak very candidly about personal feelings after just meeting him A lot of people who share these emotional topics with a complete stranger that happen to support his narrative of the day Totally believable 100% — Dump The NDP (@dumpthendp) April 10, 2018

Totally.

This German reporter was alive in the 1930s? — LD (@LynnDavisWV) April 10, 2018

They were a SUPER DUPER OLD reporter.

Buried lede: I was the Hispanic boy. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 10, 2018

Yaaaas!

I was sitting on the bus today and i heard this man say: im gonna make up negative stories about Trump i heard from people i never met. True story! — Jan (@Janndeman) April 10, 2018

If Forest Gump and Chauncey (the gardener from Being There) had a love child, it would be this guy who "miraculously" is everywhere (at the exact perfect time) when someone says something that makes you go WOW. — Conservative in Marin (@JNOV57) April 10, 2018

Life is like a box of German reporters … wait, that doesn’t work.

