Brian Karem just happens to run into the ‘wokest’ people on the planet.

Gosh, who would have thought he’d meet a Hispanic boy who thinks Trump hates him, a vet who served in Afghanistan complaining about his son serving there now and then overhear some German reporter at the White House compare Trump to Hitler?

Raise your hand if you think he’s as full of it as we do.

That would have to be a seriously OLD reporter.

HA HA HA HA HA.

So CNN, is Brian an apple or a banana? Asking for a friend.

Brian: ‘This morning, a toddler waddled up to me and asked why his parents are letting the Earth DIE at the hands of climate change.’

Bet on it.

OMG IT GETS WORSE!

*dying*

*dying more*

Totally.

They were a SUPER DUPER OLD reporter.

Yaaaas!

Life is like a box of German reporters … wait, that doesn’t work.

