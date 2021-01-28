Is Nancy Pelosi trying to incite violence because it sorta sounds like she’s trying to incite violence to us. And isn’t that an impeachable offense and stuff?

Pelosi's chilling and true remark at her weekly news conference today:

"the enemy is within the House of Representatives." — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 28, 2021

Nancy. This language is pretty divisive … just saying.

The enemy is WITHIN.

Da da DAAAA!

This rhetoric from @SpeakerPelosi could incite violence against members of the GOP in the House. Impeach and remove her. https://t.co/aNwr3bDzh6 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 28, 2021

Yup, that’s how this is supposed to work now.

Empress Pelosi needs to get rid of the violent rhetoric. — Denny Chad Halen (@DennyLoggins) January 28, 2021

We suppose it’s ok when they do it?

It does. That and AOC claiming that Ted Cruz almost had her killed are outrageous claims. It's only going to get worse. They're up against a 2-yr deadline. — Safe Spaces Media and the Toxic Something Podcast (@SafeSpacesMedia) January 28, 2021

Oh FFS.

It's ok for them…they're our betters. — Sagacious Guy (@RealSagacity) January 28, 2021

Rs should avoid baseball fields for the foreseeable future. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) January 28, 2021

Oh, that’s right. The only party to actually be violently attacked and shot at is the Republican Party.

This is all so damn infuriating.

Democrats have no no-nos. — Darrell West (@darrellpwest) January 28, 2021

Ain’t that the truth.

