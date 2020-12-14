It’s official. If we NEVER hear the ‘doctor’ argument/debate AGAIN it will be too soon.

Granted, it has given us a lot to point at, laugh, and write about but c’mon …

It's weird — I saw all of the Indiana Jones movies in theaters and I don't remember any guys yelling that he didn't deserve to be called "Dr. Jones" in any of them. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 13, 2020

We’d rather call him Indy.

Fair point.

Doc Rivers, Dr. Phil, Doc Watson, Doc Holliday, Dr. John, Dr. Dre, Dr. Doolittle, Dr. J, Dr. Laura, Dr. Suess, Doc Severinson, Doc McStuffins, Doc Brown, Dr. Pepper… https://t.co/y3R8ubmQhn — Paul Farhi (@farhip) December 14, 2020

Dr. Pepper.

Damn right.

Heh.

Mollie Hemingway’s short but savage thread sort of puts an end to the argument in our humble opinion.

Take a look:

The media that spent years denigrating Melania about everything imaginable is now going to rather absurd lengths to defend Jill — I'm sorry, DOCTOR Jill — against even light criticism. Like suggesting that her education degree is at least as good as Dr. Dre's *and* Dr. Pepper's https://t.co/u66zegobNF — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 14, 2020

Dr. Dre.

Good one.

Doctor?

Doctor.

Still relevant nearly 40 years later and OMG THIS EDITOR IS GETTING SO OLD.

An oldie but goodie pic.twitter.com/qdhr80IpQn — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 14, 2020

Oopsie.

My approach: 1. People even with *most* off-brand doctorates should be called 'Dr. so-and-so' as a courtesy

1a. Non-MD/PhD Biden-class doctorates should not insist on being called doctor

2. Media really turned "Dr. Jill Biden" into a parody of itself & deserves most of the blame — Allan (@AllanRicharz) December 14, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Totally agree — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 14, 2020

😂😂😂Good one! Everyone's a doctor until someone can't breathe at 3am. — Susan O'Malley, MD (@DrSusanOMalley) December 14, 2020

We happen to be doctors of snarkology, thank you very much. You all may call us Dr. Twitchy.

Sorry, that just sounds dirty.

No, don’t call us that.

Heh.

***

He just ADMITTED it! Obama accidentally lets everyone in on what’s really going on with Joe Biden’s ‘presidency’ (watch)