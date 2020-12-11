Ben Domenech nailed it with his thread on the media and Big Tech working overtime to hide any and every Biden corruption story out there. Yeah, we’d say ‘Hunter Biden’ but the Jim Biden story came out this morning as well.

If any family has taken advantage of their position with the government and this country it’s the Bidens, which is why media and Big Tech worked so hard to hide everything before the election.

Ben Deomenech just absolutely blew them all out of the water with his thread:

The Hunter and Jim Biden story: -Wasn't hacked material

-Wasn't Russian misinformation

-Is something people deserved to know before voting

-Big tech + corporate media tried to make sure that didn't happen

-And now they're going to gaslight you about all of it. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 11, 2020

Right? Suddenly they seem to give a damn.

Cute.

Has Facebook detailed which of its paid Fact Check partners were the basis for it suspending the Hunter Biden story's spread? Have these partners retracted or altered their checks? Will they remain Fact Check partners going forward given such obvious inaccuracy? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 11, 2020

No, Facebook is too busy shutting anyone down who disagrees with the COVID vaccine or has questions about having to take it. Their job influencing the election is already done.

Will anyone in the media who claimed this story was a Russian disinformation plot suffer any professional consequences for making what is now such an obviously false claim in service of partisan interest? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 11, 2020

Besides their ratings falling, we doubt any real consequences will befall these a-holes.

Will @jack apologize profusely to Twitter users for blocking, suspending, and invading their DMs to prevent the spread of this true story or will he just go on another mental retreat where he pays to sleep on cement and then lie in front of Congress about it all over again? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 11, 2020

Not counting on Jack apologizing for accomplishing what he wanted.

I think we know the answers to these questions. Just remember the next time the same swamp people who lied about this repeatedly and aggressively suppressed dissenting views come to you making the case for war. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 11, 2020

What he said.

***

Related:

‘Calm DOWN’: Chad Felix Greene makes Bradley P. Moss look like an A*S in heated back and forth about faith/worship in church

Hello, 9-1-1? We’d like to report a MURDER: Ted Cruz just absolutely NUKED Eric Swalwell and his #FangBang and OMG-LOL

‘F**CK RIGHT OFF’: Ben Shapiro drops ALL the mics on the media over their (lack of) Hunter Biden coverage in VICIOUS thread