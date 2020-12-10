People on the Left have said some horrible things when it comes to the virus, like claiming it’s as bad as Pearl Harbor, comparing it to 9/11 … blaming Trump supporters for COVID deaths.

And Biden thinks we’ll all just put this aside and ‘unite’?

Maybe he should spend a little more time reading the timelines of these people, like David Corn:

3,046 COVID-19 deaths today. Thank you, Trump voters. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 10, 2020

This was really dumb, David. Congrats.

Fine, we can play this game too.

2400 abortions every day.

Thank you, Democrats.

*eye roll*

And if it DID it would have voted for Biden. He’s tight with China, ya’ know.

You do know that 94% of them were dying of something else already, right? And you do know that they'd be dead no matter who the President is, right? — President-elect Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) December 10, 2020

7700 deaths in the US everyday. 2400 abortions per day, and that number does not ebb and flow like a virus. How many of the covid deaths are of people under 65? — LibertyCentric (@LibertyCentric) December 10, 2020

Covid caused the deaths-you are despicable. — susan smith (@nalapuck) December 10, 2020

Such a great meme.

The pandemic would have totally skipped us if Hillary was president because novel coronavirus pandemics are easily stopped in countries with 330 million people and 2.9 million air travelers per day! — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) December 10, 2020

Hillary is so awful she’d have scared the virus away.

You know, this almost make sense.

***

Related:

Gonna leave a MARK! Michael Ian Black gets WAY more than he asks for with ugly question trying to slam ‘conservative culture’

‘F**CK RIGHT OFF’: Ben Shapiro drops ALL the mics on the media over their (lack of) Hunter Biden coverage in VICIOUS thread

WHOA: The Epoch Times’ timeline-thread on what really happened in Atlanta on election night a DAMNING must-read