What happened to Jake Tapper?

Don’t answer that, it’s a rhetorical question because we know what happened to him.

Trump.

The water at CNN.

Trump again.

And if anyone knows about moral cowardice, it’s Jake.

Per Redsteeze:

I mean you sat silent on a stage while a corrupt and recalled parkland sheriff blamed a mass shooting on a senator and spokesperson who had nothing to do with it. https://t.co/A8VNbCVziK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2020

Jake being all sanctimonious about ‘moral cowardice’ … adorbs.

Passive voice Keith Olbermann strikes again — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2020

Keith, who sits in his basement screaming at a camera pretending anyone cares about his crazy.

Doesn’t that mean if anyone would know moral cowardice, @jaketapper would? Of course that doesn’t mean he’d be honest about it when he saw it. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) November 29, 2020

It's Jake, Jake from Fake Farm. — One Way Glitch (@PhillyToMaine) November 29, 2020

Heh.

Drag him king — ObaXVII✝️🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@ObaXVII) November 29, 2020

Get his ass — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) November 29, 2020

I'm sure @jaketapper used his platform on @CNN to condemn the death threats against Emily Murphy by the Left.. 🤔 — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) November 29, 2020

This is so true. @jaketapper has no moral compass, so his opinions are worthless. — Bama Mom (@4gradsBama) November 29, 2020

@jaketapper has been a coward his entire life, so it’s no surprise he throws around insults like this so haphazardly. — Nicky Lucchesi (@LucchesiNicky) November 29, 2020

Ouchville, population Jake.

***

