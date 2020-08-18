As our dear readers know, The Lincoln Project was patting themselves on the back and playing super edgy for the Left by claiming they go low so ‘you don’t have to.’ Basically claiming they will say horrible things about Trump and his supporters so people like Michelle Obama can ‘go high.’

It’s funny though, one of their founders Rick Wilson was definitely going ‘low’ and attacking Michelle just eight short years ago.

Goodness gracious, it’s almost as if they’re giant fakes and frauds:

How long until Rick just deletes his crap account? Any guesses?

Trending

Oof.

Tough crowd, Rick.

Totally.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

Related:

‘Is this a joke? This is a joke, RIGHT?’ WaPo pretends first night of DNC was NOT a total crap-fest and HOOBOY talk about a fail

‘Even the AP ‘fact-checkers’ couldn’t let THIS whopper slide’! Yup, it’s official. Michelle Obama lied BIGLY in her DNC speech

‘Stop it. Stop. ENOUGH!’ Bernie Sanders didn’t realize he was ‘live’ before his speech during the DNC and OMG-LOL (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Michelle ObamaRick WilsonThe Lincoln Project