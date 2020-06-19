Bethany Mandel continues to be a voice of reason and a warrior against panic in the ongoing and annoying mask debate. You’d think if the masks were so magical they’d have just made people wear them instead of shutting the entire country down but hey, what do we know?

Science and stuff.

Bethany’s thread is pretty damn good:

Prediction: sometime in the future we’ll see and maybe even admit how pointless the cloth masks are. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 19, 2020

Hopefully sooner than later.

It’ll be like the masks in the first place when they lied about if we needed them at all. They’ll admit well, yeah, we didn’t have enough actual medical masks so we told everyone to put a T-shirt on their face. pic.twitter.com/dt0TNz46t7 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 19, 2020

They’ll admit they didn’t really know what the Hell was going on.

Maybe.

How many upset people replying to this tweet saw the word cloth pic.twitter.com/wOzlc0ytJR — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 19, 2020

Mask-scolds are the WORST.

I have to admit, I am amazed at the people at the gullibility of folks screaming “science!” after we have already been lied to about masks by the CDC this pandemic. There have been studies done about the reliability of medical grade masks. Not about a T-shirt. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 19, 2020

Not to mention masks give people a false sense of security but SCIENCE.

If your doctor were so convinced that a cloth mask is effective, they would be using those instead of shelling out for actual masks. There’s a reason that hospitals didn’t want the cute mask your grandma made. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 19, 2020

So many cute and pointless masks, so little time.

But hey, whatever makes you think you’re safe under a bandanna. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 19, 2020

Hide under your desk in the event of a nuclear attack and lean forward in your seat if your plane crashes. pic.twitter.com/oJmdej9z6s — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 19, 2020

Here’s why it annoys me so much: they are once again destroying their credibility on some thing that is marginally effective, if that. Instead they should be focusing on physical distancing, and mitigating the disaster that is nursing homes. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 19, 2020

It’s all about power and control.

There is so much we could actually be doing instead of promoting this ridiculous idea that a T-shirt on your face is a magical panacea. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 19, 2020

SAY IT WITH ME: YOUR DOCTOR DOESNT WEAR A T-SHIRT ON HIS FACE. https://t.co/fiGm4wAFTz https://t.co/IsMfycCCUM — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 19, 2020

WHAT SHE SAID.

Cloth. Masks. Are. Not. Settled. Science. Any study that lumps them in with REAL ACTUAL MASKS is bunk. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 19, 2020

I keep hearing Missouri haircut story as proof. I have not seen a single study where does discuss what kind of mask they wore. Nor am I convinced that the masks made the difference. I didn’t see headlines after Land Of the Ozarks “Chlorine and alcohol made the difference!” — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 19, 2020

Maybe casual contact isn’t as dangerous as prolonged. pic.twitter.com/CKHSV2Y43V — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 19, 2020

Maybe.

And if you’re going to send me a link to dunk on me, READ IT FIRST. pic.twitter.com/gSRz3NVD3B — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 19, 2020

They never learn.

The mask debate continues.

***

