Bethany Mandel continues to be a voice of reason and a warrior against panic in the ongoing and annoying mask debate. You’d think if the masks were so magical they’d have just made people wear them instead of shutting the entire country down but hey, what do we know?

Science and stuff.

Bethany’s thread is pretty damn good:

Hopefully sooner than later.

They’ll admit they didn’t really know what the Hell was going on.

Maybe.

Mask-scolds are the WORST.

Not to mention masks give people a false sense of security but SCIENCE.

So many cute and pointless masks, so little time.

It’s all about power and control.

WHAT SHE SAID.

Maybe.

They never learn.

The mask debate continues.

Tags: Bethany MandelCOVIDMask