Wow, MSNBC. You know your segment is really bad when even CNN can make fun of you.

To Andrew’s point, how the Hell did this end up on TV?

Brian, dude, do you even math?

Do they think there are 500 people in America? Even this Twitchy editor who has not had enough coffee to truly be all that clever yet can see this doesn’t exactly add up.

Maybe they were making fun of it but their snark was so lame people thought they were being serious?

Maybe?

Work with us, people.

Trending

THERE it is.

And your fancy numbers and math.

HILLBILLIES!

To be fair, it can be.

But that math was NOT.

Ouch.

USA USA USA!

Whoa. Could be?

Umm.

Well, NOW it all makes sense.

***

Related:

‘Oh no she did NOT’: Look on Chris Cuomo’s face as ‘white liberal woman’ Hilary Rosen scolds Nina Turner is PRICELESS (watch)

‘FFS SamanTHA, get a GRIP’! You guys won’t believe what Alyssa Milano wants Trump impeached for NOW (ok, you might)

James Woods’ #NoThanksIdRather response to Rashida Tlaib screeching about people having sex with her is just PAINFUL (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BloombergBrian WilliamsmathMSNBC