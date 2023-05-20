Rob Reiner took to Twitter recently lamenting the death of democracy. As usual, he keeps blaming the wrong people.

No need to worry about outside forces destroying US. Between White Christian Nationalism attacking our Democracy and the Gun Culture slaughtering our Citizens, we’re doing a pretty good job all by ourselves. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 19, 2023

Meathead’s long-standing love affair with the Left is well documented, so his reaction isn’t surprising.

Did someone say destroying our country? pic.twitter.com/YU2gvTzBwe — Red (@red4wallace) May 19, 2023

Did someone mention Bud Light?

I have been on earth for over half a century and I have never seen or met a White Christian Nationalist. Where do you live that this is your experience? — "Cov"feffe (@thanks2musk) May 19, 2023

According to the signpost, the next stop is The Twilight Zone.

Let's talk about the control of "major forces," by Communist China, including key propaganda organs, e.g., media & Hollywood, both of which are subservient to China's demands for years. (Not to mention, Hollywood has exalted "gun culture" since it began making films.) Sit down — TwittaChicca (@TwittaChicca) May 19, 2023

Rob Reiner doesn’t have an answer for this. He’s stuck in his bubble.

Entitled celebrities whining about everyone who doesn't think or do as they command… it's a problem. — Toxic Something Podcast – w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) May 19, 2023

How dare you not conform!

Who said casting can't get it right. pic.twitter.com/Fnx5dHdQvt — Dead Che (@dead_che) May 19, 2023

We’re SAYIN’!

But pay no attention to

The border invasion

Skyrocketing inflation

The death jab

Destruction of our energy independence

Rising interest rates

LGBTQIA+ freakism

Weaponization of law enforcement

and on and on and on.

That guy is still a meathead. — Tertius (@TertiusIII) May 19, 2023

That’s an impressive list of significant problems. Why didn’t Rob mention any of these?

Wow white Christian nationalists… they are destroying the country …interesting but I believe the founding fathers were white and Christian and nationalists…

Just a thought…but hey you’re an actor . You must know best about what’s destroying the country …lol — Eightball (@Eightball18) May 19, 2023

Meathead probably thinks the founding fathers were evil.

This seems like a much bigger issue than the ones that Mr. Reiner is infatuated with.

Without guns, this Country would not exist. — GunTreasure (@GunTreasure) May 19, 2023

And there’s that. When did guns become evil?

Our job is not to tell you what to think but to make you think, hopefully. Regarding Mr. Reiner, whether you are a fan or not, one problem remains—the disconnect between what people like Rob Reiner claim is destroying America and the things that are actually destroying our country.

***

