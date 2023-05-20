Rob Reiner took to Twitter recently lamenting the death of democracy. As usual, he keeps blaming the wrong people.

Meathead’s long-standing love affair with the Left is well documented, so his reaction isn’t surprising.

Did someone mention Bud Light?

According to the signpost, the next stop is The Twilight Zone.

Rob Reiner doesn’t have an answer for this. He’s stuck in his bubble.

How dare you not conform!

We’re SAYIN’!

That’s an impressive list of significant problems. Why didn’t Rob mention any of these?

Meathead probably thinks the founding fathers were evil.

This seems like a much bigger issue than the ones that Mr. Reiner is infatuated with.

And there’s that. When did guns become evil?

Our job is not to tell you what to think but to make you think, hopefully. Regarding Mr. Reiner, whether you are a fan or not, one problem remains—the disconnect between what people like Rob Reiner claim is destroying America and the things that are actually destroying our country.

