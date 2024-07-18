HA! Trump volunteer Diane Evans just spoke and said, "I've never used a teleprompter before. But I figure if Joe Biden can, I can."
The RNC has been brilliant this week in featuring non-politicians and regular people.
Moms are busy people.
Then the 2020 Election happened ...
Loving Diane Evans.
#NewsNation: "If you haven't ever been to a convention, it's akin to a prison; they simply keep people out rather than in."
Jonah Goldberg's face looks downright strained as he's being forced to say good things about Donald Trump.
Please keep me in your prayers. I have to watch this.
Seriously, anyone who says Joe Biden is too senile to run for President, but shouldn't be removed under the 25th Amendment... it borders on unpatriotic.
I don't like the idea of President Harris, but we need a President who is present.
MSNBC "White" count 732.
Democrats so badly want to be us.
Top Biden surrogate Rep. Joyce Beatty: “WE'RE GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” pic.twitter.com/bFO9fyAhyZ— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024
The new Democrat plan to oust Biden is to send in an elderly woman in a blond wig, dressed like drapes, who will say 'This is Jill. It's time to drop out.'
BREAKING: Sources Close To Biden's Neighbors in Rehoboth Report That He Is Close to Considering Maybe Talking To Other People Close to Obama About Polls That Say He's Losing And Kinda Recalibrating His Recalcitrance— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 18, 2024
I was trying to make a joke about Joy Reid being crazy by comparing her to someone crazier but ... she's it. Woof.
"(Joe Biden) is a white working class guy."
-Joy Reid.
Biden being ... Biden.
Joe Biden was 83% sure this woman was his wife.— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 18, 2024
Jill Biden was 100% sure Joe Biden was 100% sure this woman was his wife.pic.twitter.com/Bn5c0tcKNi
I tell you what... I saw a study recently that showed that conservatives get challenged much more than leftists at most colleges and so they learn how to be better at challenging their own preconceptions, understanding other points of view and better at debate.
And frakking Yale Law School is the Mt. Everest of that. So you get some of the best conservatives or libertarians coming out of there, like Clarence Thomas, J.D. Vance, Glenn Reynolds..
Yes, please!
Please tell me Jake the Snake shows up next… https://t.co/kH87XXQyPv— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 18, 2024
Have you been taking your vitamins?
Hulk Hogan #RNC2024
Rep. Richard Hudson (NC) looks a little like Meat Loaf and that's pretty cool.
"We need backup. We need to grow our majority and we need President Donald Trump back in the White House."
And he just scared the hell out of the room with three words: Speaker. Hakeem. Jeffries.
Racist right out of the chute. "white" economic class "white" culture war, at least 20 mentions so far.
WE STAND UP FOR AMERICA.
WE STAND UP FOR THE FLAG.
Gordon is a real giver to keep us posted about what's happening on MSNBC ...
They're not doing well. LOL
Let me guess, Gordon, she's upset he went to Yale Law?
David Jolly, MSNBC: JD Vance is not a true populist. It's a "white" cultural movement.
Joy Reid, MSNBC: Ripping JD Vance's "elitism".
Woah! I'm sure this will work out well for him.
Btw, I am new to the live blog, so please excuse any screw ups.
This cover band 'slaps', as my much cooler daughter would say.
R-O-C-K in the U-S-A.
Is there a song more perfectly written for a political convention than R-O-C-K In The USA?
Though I think Kid Rock may have something to say about that later tonight...
It's got to chap John Mellencamp's butt that they're using this at the RNC.
