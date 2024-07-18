Contributor
a few seconds ago Grateful Calvin

HA! Trump volunteer Diane Evans just spoke and said, "I've never used a teleprompter before. But I figure if Joe Biden can, I can."
😂😂😂

The RNC has been brilliant this week in featuring non-politicians and regular people. 

Contributor
1 min ago Sam J.

Moms are busy people. 

Then the 2020 Election happened ... 

Loving Diane Evans.

Contributor
1 min ago RickRobinson

#NewsNation: "If you haven't ever been to a convention, it's akin to a prison; they simply keep people out rather than in."

Contributor
3 mins ago Grateful Calvin

Jonah Goldberg's face looks downright strained as he's being forced to say good things about Donald Trump. 

Contributor
4 mins ago Gordon K

Please keep me in your prayers. I have to watch this.

Contributor
4 mins ago Aaron Walker

Seriously, anyone who says Joe Biden is too senile to run for President, but shouldn't be removed under the 25th Amendment... it borders on unpatriotic.

I don't like the idea of President Harris, but we need a President who is present.

Contributor
5 mins ago Gordon K

MSNBC "White" count 732.

Contributor
5 mins ago Sam J.

Democrats so badly want to be us.

Contributor
6 mins ago Aaron Walker

The new Democrat plan to oust Biden is to send in an elderly woman in a blond wig, dressed like drapes, who will say 'This is Jill. It's time to drop out.'

Contributor
6 mins ago Grateful Calvin

😂😂😂 Love the Hammer! 

Contributor
6 mins ago Sam J.

I was trying to make a joke about Joy Reid being crazy by comparing her to someone crazier but ... she's it. Woof.

Contributor
7 mins ago Gordon K

"(Joe Biden) is a white working class guy."

-Joy Reid.

Contributor
8 mins ago Sam J.

Biden being ... Biden.

Contributor
8 mins ago Aaron Walker

I tell you what... I saw a study recently that showed that conservatives get challenged much more than leftists at most colleges and so they learn how to be better at challenging their own preconceptions, understanding other points of view and better at debate.

And frakking Yale Law School is the Mt. Everest of that. So you get some of the best conservatives or libertarians coming out of there, like Clarence Thomas, J.D. Vance, Glenn Reynolds..

Contributor
8 mins ago FuzzyChimp

Yes, please!

Contributor
9 mins ago RickRobinson

#Hulkamaniacs!
Have you been taking your vitamins?
Hulk Hogan #RNC2024

Contributor
9 mins ago Grateful Calvin

Rep. Richard Hudson (NC) looks a little like Meat Loaf and that's pretty cool. 

"We need backup. We need to grow our majority and we need President Donald Trump back in the White House." 

And he just scared the hell out of the room with three words: Speaker. Hakeem. Jeffries. 

Contributor
10 mins ago Gordon K

Racist right out of the chute. "white" economic class "white" culture war, at least 20 mentions so far.

Contributor
11 mins ago Sam J.

WE STAND UP FOR AMERICA.

WE STAND UP FOR THE FLAG.

Contributor
11 mins ago Sam J.

Gordon is a real giver to keep us posted about what's happening on MSNBC ... 

They're not doing well. LOL

Contributor
12 mins ago Aaron Walker

Let me guess, Gordon, she's upset he went to Yale Law?

Contributor
12 mins ago Gordon K

David Jolly, MSNBC: JD Vance is not a true populist. It's a "white" cultural movement.

Contributor
13 mins ago Gordon K

Joy Reid, MSNBC: Ripping JD Vance's "elitism".

Contributor
14 mins ago Aaron Walker

Woah! I'm sure this will work out well for him.

Btw, I am new to the live blog, so please excuse any screw ups.

Contributor
14 mins ago Sam J.

Have to share this again ... this may be my favorite Trump campaign ad ... EVER.

Contributor
15 mins ago Sam J.

This cover band 'slaps', as my much cooler daughter would say. 

R-O-C-K in the U-S-A.

Contributor
15 mins ago Grateful Calvin

Is there a song more perfectly written for a political convention than R-O-C-K In The USA?

Though I think Kid Rock may have something to say about that later tonight...

 It's got to chap John Mellencamp's butt that they're using this at the RNC. 

Contributor
16 mins ago Sam J.

WE'RE LIVE!

Welcome to our live-blog, fellow maniacs. :) Grab a refreshment, get some snacks ... let's DO THIS.

Contributor
20 mins ago Sam J.

I just have to share this with you guys - have you seen this Trump campaign ad? It's actually pretty freakin' cool. 

Watch!

Yes, it's my tweet ... I know I know.

Contributor
20 mins ago Gordon K

Buckle up, kids! You're in for a treat. I'll be covering MSNBC hot takes.

The event hasn't started yet

