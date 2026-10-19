The Supreme Court will take up a case about at home distilleries.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court agrees to review the Reconstruction-era ban on distilling spirits in private homes. -AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 19, 2026

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All the moonshiners rejoice!

@Breaking911 Bathtub gin making a comeback was not on my 2026 bingo card. — American Citizen (@paisnano) October 19, 2026

Is this a recession indicator?

@Breaking911 The federal government has been in our stills since Reconstruction. Long past time somebody told them a man's backyard is his own business. — Paul of Legally Armed America (@Paul_of_LAA) October 19, 2026

@Breaking911 Wait? We are not allowed to make booze in my garage? That's the only time I get to bond with my 6yo son — Bruce Hubbard (@BruceHu50411777) October 19, 2026

Just keep that under wraps.

@Breaking911 Nearly 160 years of the feds telling a grown man he can't make whiskey in his own kitchen. Moonshine szn — The People’s Pulse (@PeoplesPulsePod) October 19, 2026

Isn't this America?

@Breaking911 LOL..."Let the Moonshiners loose" — George® Magazine (@GeorgeOnlineLLC) October 19, 2026

Who let the dogs out?

@Breaking911 ATF: Alcohol: SCOTUS to review Recon. era law Tobacco: Will they drop the taxes on tobacco? Firearms: Non administrative action on NFA. Anyone see a pattern? — SurvivalAlcibiades (@AlcibiadesSurv) October 19, 2026

@Breaking911 Do it for Popcorn Sutton — Isaiah Burridge (@isaiahburridge) October 19, 2026

Solidarity.

@Breaking911 Laughs in West Virginian... — Jeff Johnson 🇺🇸🦅 (@echo5juliet) October 19, 2026

@Breaking911 You can legally brew beer and make wine in your own shed but a still is where the government draws the line. Grown adults don't need a permission slip from Washington for this. Strike it down 🥃 https://t.co/JSJ93ucXMj — I like fire (@PyroCBoy) October 19, 2026

Power to the people.

The Supreme Court should strike down the ban on distilling spirits in private homes. Ultimately what someone produces in their own home especially for private consumption ought to be their decision as long as they not risking or harming the safety of anyone else in the process of making it then sure why not? Just don't make it around children and obviously don't give it to children to drink then its fine. Adults are adults and we are free to make our own decisions and it's time that the laws caught up with this natural right. — Manny Kai Chi (@MannyKaiChi) October 19, 2026

@Breaking911 SCOTUS should allow Congress to pass @RepHarshbarger’s Freedom to Home Distill Act! It’s no different than making beer 🍺 or wine 🍷 at home! — LadyPatriot 🍊 (@Pete2Shawn) October 19, 2026

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That sounds like a good solution.

@Breaking911 @SkidWillie Somewhere a hillbilly named Cooter just heehawed out loud 🤘🏻 — Agentic Adam - DeployAIWorkers.com (@AdamAutomates) October 19, 2026

Hopefully!

A reminder that the National Firearms Act was the direct result of our federal government passing Prohibition and getting murked in return by the citizenry to the point they were forced to repeal it. That was the turning point. That's when they realized government actually has no power to pass laws the voters don't agree with, lest they face armed rebellion. Look how things have changed since. Our modern government and political class are not afraid of you any more, so they do whatever they want. Make politicians afraid again. — Fenix Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) October 19, 2026

Let's return to the days when the government feared the people again.

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