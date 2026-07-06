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Marjorie Taylor Greene: Last Soldier Standing for Graham Platner (And Getting Paid for It)

justmindy
justmindy | 6:40 PM on July 06, 2026

Former Congresswoman and Current Crazy Woman Marjorie Taylor Greene is apparently a fan of Graham Platner and she'll run a paid ad to prove it.

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Seriously, why won't her and Massie go away? 

Not only is she defending an accused rapist, but he's also a Nazi communist. Apparently, he hates Israel so that's enough for her. Gross.

This is a person with zero scruples.

This is just the lowest of the low.

They all have one cause ... opposition to Israel. It's very strange.

She's the opposite of a serious person.

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Hope she is proud of herself. 

Once again, the bar is in hell. 

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It's a gift. 

This is upside down world. 

Sigh.

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2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM ISRAEL MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE GRAHAM PLATNER

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