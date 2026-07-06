Marjorie Taylor Greene: Last Soldier Standing for Graham Platner (And Getting Paid for It)

Former Congresswoman and Current Crazy Woman Marjorie Taylor Greene is apparently a fan of Graham Platner and she'll run a paid ad to prove it.

If you are raped or sexually assaulted, report it immediately.



Don’t wait for years later until the man runs for office to go to news outlets to tell your story.



And if you had consensual sex with him years ago, don’t turn it into rape for politics with conflicting stories. https://t.co/foc88VTMDl — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) July 6, 2026

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Seriously, why won't her and Massie go away?

Not only is she defending an accused rapist, but he's also a Nazi communist. Apparently, he hates Israel so that's enough for her. Gross.

on top of defending platner she somehow thought this was a good time to run a paid polymarket ad https://t.co/OxipL8wHYk pic.twitter.com/pKoWTrGTf3 — onion person (@CantEverDie) July 6, 2026

This is a person with zero scruples.

MTG defends Platner through a Paid Polymarket ad. https://t.co/PbKyrFazao — Joe (@electionsjoe) July 6, 2026

Looks like Marjorie Taylor Greene is backing Platner. https://t.co/WBGerbkovY — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) July 6, 2026

This is just the lowest of the low.

MTG joins her boyfriend Cenk in being the only person still defending Platner https://t.co/v80DVlxU2w — Sean (@demsocsean) July 6, 2026

They all have one cause ... opposition to Israel. It's very strange.

She's the opposite of a serious person.

Honey, please stay out of this https://t.co/K5oU9bauTY — Hoosier Leftist (@whoseurlefty) July 6, 2026

Graham Platner’s most prominent supporter today is…Marjorie Taylor Greene? https://t.co/PfPnYFHHzb — alex bronzini-vender (@alexbronzini) July 6, 2026

Hope she is proud of herself.

Idk which part of this tweet is funnier.



The fact that -Marjorie Taylor Greene- is defending a far left Democrat from credible rape allegations

OR

the fact that she's paid by Polymarket to make said tweet https://t.co/E8hmPUbcjk — Maya Luna (@envisionedluna) July 6, 2026

It appears that @Polymarket is paying @FmrRepMTG to promote rape denial.



A new low for both her and Polymarket, which is saying something. https://t.co/pXhz9e6qBh pic.twitter.com/rSHzEP3oRx — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) July 6, 2026

Once again, the bar is in hell.

It’s actually fascinating how MTG consistently has the wrong take on things https://t.co/seVQQuauOX — ✝️ Zoomer Patriot 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@ZoomerPatriot02) July 6, 2026

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It's a gift.

Who are the biggest defenders of Platner right now? Everyone seems to be united in wanting him to drop out — Sami Gold (@souljagoyteller) July 6, 2026

MTG apparentlyhttps://t.co/r56ndSqtdL — Jerome Sneed Democrat (@avrilbradley23) July 6, 2026

This is upside down world.

MGT is the last supporter of Platner, Groypers stick together I guess. https://t.co/bQVt7NQd8x — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 6, 2026

Sigh.

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