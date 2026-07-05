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World Cup Red Card Drama Ends: Balogun Cleared to Play After FIFA Review Sparked by President Trump

justmindy
justmindy | 4:20 PM on July 05, 2026
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

During the last World Cup game featuring the American men's team, one of the very best players was given a red card. 

This meant he would be ineligible to play in their next game against Belgium. Many were very angry because they say the red card was undeserved and unfair. 

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It should have never happened. 

Now, FIFA has rescinded the red card and Balogun will be eligible to play. Some are saying President Trump is responsible for the change of heart. 

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Of course, there are haters who are BIG mad the decision was reversed and angry they believe Trump was permitted to interfere. 

Belgium should want to face a fully healthy American team. Who wants to win because a player was forced to sit out unfairly?

Of course, Mehdi is mad. He hates everything about America and if America is winning, he is angry. Why did this guy ever want to be a citizen of a place he so clearly loathes? 

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The other countries are crying and carrying on. It's so funny. 

Canada is just mad they are out of the competition. 

It sounds like Alonso is scared to face an American team with all their starters. 

Cry more. 

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DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USA WORLD CUP

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