World Cup Red Card Drama Ends: Balogun Cleared to Play After FIFA Review Sparked by President Trump

During the last World Cup game featuring the American men's team, one of the very best players was given a red card.

This meant he would be ineligible to play in their next game against Belgium. Many were very angry because they say the red card was undeserved and unfair.

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Breaking: Folarin Balogun will be available to play in USA's Round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday, FIFA announced.



The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has suspended the red card issued to the USA striker during their Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. pic.twitter.com/Vei4RKDKfP — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2026

It should have never happened.

🚨 Folarin Balogun is eligible to play against Belgium.



FIFA sources had insisted US Soccer had no appeal. Sources say US Soccer did not attempt one as a result.



And Balogun had spoken on Monday here in Seattle about missing the game telling us, “I have to accept it…”



Yet… pic.twitter.com/wx7t8pnB00 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 5, 2026

Now, FIFA has rescinded the red card and Balogun will be eligible to play. Some are saying President Trump is responsible for the change of heart.

🚨 Exclusive: The White House made a direct call to FIFA to ask Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun’s red card.



FIFA approached for comment and referred to the findings of its independent committee.



FIFA sources insist White House influence could not affect the decision… pic.twitter.com/Rl97b1wm4X — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 5, 2026

Of course, there are haters who are BIG mad the decision was reversed and angry they believe Trump was permitted to interfere.

I’m sorry but is this not blatant corruption by FIFA? There’s absolutely no premise for them to suspend a red card ban, especially in the knockout rounds, I’d be absolutely raging if I was Belgium… https://t.co/iESJe1PWos — Mitch Fretton (@mitch_fretton) July 5, 2026

Belgium should want to face a fully healthy American team. Who wants to win because a player was forced to sit out unfairly?

Possible corruption and cheating aside, hilarious that the Trump administration were allegedly pushing hard to reinstate a player who is a literal birthright citizen. His pregnant mother gave birth to him on a visit because the airline wouldn’t let her board her return flight. https://t.co/Ay86Kr03YK — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 5, 2026

Of course, Mehdi is mad. He hates everything about America and if America is winning, he is angry. Why did this guy ever want to be a citizen of a place he so clearly loathes?

Under FIFA rules, the US should now be suspended from competition. Of course this wont happen https://t.co/a1XO11VVqd — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) July 5, 2026

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The other countries are crying and carrying on. It's so funny.

Absolute disgrace of a decision this is! Fifa is not even hiding how corrupt they are 🤷‍♂️



Genuinely wtf https://t.co/RWUJnEfech — UnitedMallow🇨🇦 (@CuntyCarrick) July 5, 2026

Canada is just mad they are out of the competition.

It sounds like Alonso is scared to face an American team with all their starters.

Cry more.

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