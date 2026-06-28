Aw, How Heartbreaking: Illegal Parents Forced to Take Their Kids Home With Them

It's really impossible to win with Leftists. If children are separated from their illegal parents, they complain. If children are sent back to their parent's home country with them so families are kept together, they cry about that too.

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‘It’s heartbreaking.’ More children leave U.S. as parent deportations continue https://t.co/Zb4cPOtXY2 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) June 28, 2026

Cristina, 7, walked steadily into Miami International Airport holding the hand of her 3-year-old sister and a giant teddy bear. “God is good,” read the white, cubed beads attached to her pink and blue shoes. On Wednesday morning, eight children from three families boarded a flight to reunite with their family members in Guatemala. Three are U.S. citizens, and, for most of them, the nearly three-hour flight to Guatemala City would be their first time on a plane. As the Trump administration continues a mass-deportation campaign, no data says how many children — some U.S. citizens — are left behind without their parents or are leaving the country. The Guatemalan-Maya Center, a nonprofit organization based in Lake Worth Beach, has flown dozens of children to be reunited with their families in Latin America, and organized travel documents and assistance for dozens more. Thus far, the center has helped children travel to Colombia, El Salvador and Guatemala. Some of the children who left this week will be reunited with their deported parents; others left behind parents who are terrified of being detained. Cristina’s eldest sister, Angel’s mother, 19, plans to stay in the U.S. to work and send money to her family in Guatemala. She was at work the morning her 1-year-old son was being prepared to board his first-ever flight. Wearing a red and white sports jacket and Spider-Man-themed shoes, Angel entered MIA in the arms of his aunt Mercedes, 14. Following them was Ramón, 15, pulling along two suitcases, one was plain dark green and the other had a Betty Boop theme; and Magdalena, the children’s mother and Angel’s grandmother.

So, one daughter is being left behind to continue to work (a daughter who has a son from a teen pregnancy she had here) and she'll be sending that money back to ... Guatemala. Surely, she won't be receiving any kind of welfare and isn't on Medicaid.

Stop.



These criminal illegals did this to their own anchor babies, who shouldn't be here either.



After over 20,000,000 illegals under Biden, we've had enough.



There's no more compassion left.



We've been played for too long.



They're going home.



Adios. https://t.co/c7xukrFPex — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 28, 2026

When adults make decisions that are against the law, their children are going to suffer.

Yes, it’s heartbreaking their parents would put them in a situation like this. https://t.co/WznReyq21J — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 28, 2026

The comments are telling. Media headlines always assume public is pro-open borders. https://t.co/9RKJEjc2Cl — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 28, 2026

The public is tired. The public is suffering in their own finances, and the public is tired of putting people who aren't American citizens first.

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America isn't a motel for the Third World https://t.co/tbwuL7Vopn — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) June 28, 2026

Enough is enough.

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