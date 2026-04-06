NY Times' Horrible Month Got Even Worse After Their Reporter Asked Trump About...
Trump at Easter Egg Roll: 'Sell My Autograph on eBay, Kids ... Biden...
Abraham Lincoln and the Power of Prayer Leading a Nation Through Crisis
Spencer Pratt Accuses LA Times Reporter of Stalking Family & Burrito Spot as...
LOL! What's Drunker Than DRUNK? WATCH Kamala Harris Openly Slurring About Needing a...
Slim Jim Shocker! Image on X Surfaces of a Valuable US Asset Iran...
Trump Crushes Democrat Operation to Remove Him As Republican Support Surges
DAMN, Son: Trump Says They WILL Find Who Leaked to Media Outlet About...
'INSANITY!' Sean Duffy ENDS 'Gavin's Crazy Train' After 60 Minutes' Piece on What...
Five-Alarm FIRE ... for Dems! CNN Has DEVASTATING News for Democrats Ahead of...
Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Claim About 'Being Undocumented' Gets Community Note Nuked Into...
VIP
Megan Rapinoe's Most Recent MELTDOWN Proves Liberal Women Are a Woman's Greatest Threat
WATCH Bill Maher Use Ana Kasparian's Dress to Make EMBARRASSING Example of Her...
MEAN Girl Gymnast Learns the HARD WAY That Bragging About Blocking Riley Gaines...

Army Sergeant's Illegal Wife Detained by ICE: Not 'Caged', Just Facing Long-Ignored Deportation Order

justmindy
justmindy | 4:20 PM on April 06, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

David Bier of the Cato Institute is a major drama queen. Today, he shared a story of 'ICE 'caging' a woman. Is she a chicken? 

Advertisement

A U.S. Army staff sergeant and his wife arrived at his base in Louisiana last week, expecting to begin their life together as newlyweds.

The couple checked in at the visitor center, identification in hand, ready to complete the steps that would allow her to move into his home on the base.

Within hours, that plan had unraveled.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents entered the base and detained his wife, an undocumented Honduran immigrant who was brought to the U.S. as a toddler. By nightfall, she was in a detention facility with hundreds of women facing deportation as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

The detention came just days after Annie Ramos, 22, a college student with no criminal record, and Matthew Blank, 23, celebrated their marriage with family and friends. Sergeant Blank, who enlisted more than five years ago, is assigned to a brigade at Fort Polk, La. that is set to begin training at the end of the month for deployment.

“Our plan was to drive over, bring her to the office to get her military ID and activate her military spouse benefits,” such as health and life insurance, he said. “She was going to move in after the Easter weekend. Instead, she got ripped away from me.”

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

So, she is being detained because she is in America illegally. That's not 'caged'.

As a person in the US military, he should understand the need for laws and secure borders.

Oh, so her family had options over the last decades and chose to not show up for court? Sounds like they are here illegally and they know there is no legal path for being here so they just chose to ignore the law.

That's the correct path.

Advertisement

As always, give Leftists an inch, they take a mile.

People need to stop bringing their kids to the US illegally and involving them in a lifetime of illegal behavior. That's the fault of their parents, not the American justice system. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MILITARY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
NY Times' Horrible Month Got Even Worse After Their Reporter Asked Trump About Hypothetical War Crimes
Doug P.
LOL! What's Drunker Than DRUNK? WATCH Kamala Harris Openly Slurring About Needing a New President (Video)
Sam J.
Slim Jim Shocker! Image on X Surfaces of a Valuable US Asset Iran Recovered After Pilot Rescue
Grateful Calvin
Spencer Pratt Accuses LA Times Reporter of Stalking Family & Burrito Spot as He Surges in LA Mayor Race
justmindy
DAMN, Son: Trump Says They WILL Find Who Leaked to Media Outlet About 2nd Downed Pilot in Iran (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement