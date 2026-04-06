Army Sergeant's Illegal Wife Detained by ICE: Not 'Caged', Just Facing Long-Ignored Deportation Order

David Bier of the Cato Institute is a major drama queen. Today, he shared a story of 'ICE 'caging' a woman. Is she a chicken?

A U.S. Army staff sergeant and his wife arrived at his base in Louisiana last week, expecting to begin their life together as newlyweds. ICE has arrested and caged her instead. She was brought to the USA as a toddler. These people should be citizens. pic.twitter.com/ZPxq8T7HAG — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) April 6, 2026

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A U.S. Army staff sergeant and his wife arrived at his base in Louisiana last week, expecting to begin their life together as newlyweds. The couple checked in at the visitor center, identification in hand, ready to complete the steps that would allow her to move into his home on the base. Within hours, that plan had unraveled. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents entered the base and detained his wife, an undocumented Honduran immigrant who was brought to the U.S. as a toddler. By nightfall, she was in a detention facility with hundreds of women facing deportation as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. The detention came just days after Annie Ramos, 22, a college student with no criminal record, and Matthew Blank, 23, celebrated their marriage with family and friends. Sergeant Blank, who enlisted more than five years ago, is assigned to a brigade at Fort Polk, La. that is set to begin training at the end of the month for deployment. “Our plan was to drive over, bring her to the office to get her military ID and activate her military spouse benefits,” such as health and life insurance, he said. “She was going to move in after the Easter weekend. Instead, she got ripped away from me.”

The law is the law. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) April 6, 2026

So, she is being detained because she is in America illegally. That's not 'caged'.

As a staff sergeant he should know the rules.

All paperwork and immigration status should have been in order prior to marriage.

Her DACA app was never processed-

No Green Card App was filed - No VISA

She had Deportation orders.

You Never just assume ! — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) April 6, 2026

As a person in the US military, he should understand the need for laws and secure borders.

In 2005, following her family failed to appear at an immigration court hearing, she received a final order of removal in absentia. She has lived in the U.S. without legal permanent status since that time.



They go to an army base and she presents her Honduran passport. Let me… — Phantom Velocity Vortex (@AFalkenhau27784) April 6, 2026

Oh, so her family had options over the last decades and chose to not show up for court? Sounds like they are here illegally and they know there is no legal path for being here so they just chose to ignore the law.

If she's been here since she was a toddler, she had 20+ years to get her paperwork in order. Go back, file correctly, and come here the right way, like everyone else. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) April 6, 2026

That's the correct path.

I supported DACA ten years ago as a compassionate, one time exception. The bargain was STOP BRINGING YOUNG KIDS IN ILLEGALLY.



Democrats and the illegal alien importation industry violated that bargain, so now the answer is no.



Recycled DACA incentivizes more illegals. We… — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) April 6, 2026

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As always, give Leftists an inch, they take a mile.

Breaking the law has consequences



If you don't want your children to suffer those consequences, don't involve them in your lawbreaking



At this point, granting citizenship to illegal children would just provide a bigger incentive for their parents to break the law https://t.co/BuUKaWFeMB — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) April 6, 2026

People need to stop bringing their kids to the US illegally and involving them in a lifetime of illegal behavior. That's the fault of their parents, not the American justice system.

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