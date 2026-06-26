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Americans Are Kind… But Kurt Schlichter Says We’re Not Brain-Dead Enough for the TPS Grace Period Scam

justmindy
justmindy | 3:20 PM on June 26, 2026
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Americans are a kind and generous people. After the Supreme Court ordered the Trump Administration could end 'Temporary' residency status for Syrians and Haitians, many wondered if there was a way to give a grace period so people being sent back home could get their affairs in order. 

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While that is a lovely gesture, Kurt Schlichter explains why it's not feasible. 

If you give a Democrat an inch, they take a mile. This is one of the reasons it has taken Trump since 2017 to end this program. 

Time is up.


Also, the Trump Administration has been clear they can still self-deport, get a free flight and a $2,600 check. That's equal to about a year's salary in Haiti so that seems fair.

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Much like Mamdani's silly 'rent freeze' in New York City. There is no consideration for landlords and their bills continuing to rise, as well as their taxes. They'll likely allow the units to fall into disrepair, or they'll lose their buildings altogether. Maybe that's the plan.

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Of course they will. They will try to make Trump and Republicans look like monsters. 

The Left is basically really good at being evil. 

That seems fair.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY HAITI SUPREME COURT SYRIA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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