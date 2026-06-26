Americans Are Kind… But Kurt Schlichter Says We’re Not Brain-Dead Enough for the TPS Grace Period Scam

Americans are a kind and generous people. After the Supreme Court ordered the Trump Administration could end 'Temporary' residency status for Syrians and Haitians, many wondered if there was a way to give a grace period so people being sent back home could get their affairs in order.

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You know, maybe a grace period would be nice, but if the administration offers one, there is a Democrat judge out there who will rule that it is mandatory and must be extended. The legal reasoning doesn’t matter. It will happen just because.



That’s not a joke. That’s got to be… https://t.co/Jq9FSW1Sye — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 26, 2026

While that is a lovely gesture, Kurt Schlichter explains why it's not feasible.

If you give a Democrat an inch, they take a mile. This is one of the reasons it has taken Trump since 2017 to end this program.

Time is up.





The statute provides for a grace period -- the notice to terminate TPS must be made 60 days prior to the ending of the TPS period.



If the notice is made less than 60 days prior to the ending of the TPS period, then aliens losing TPS protection have 60 days after the date upon… https://t.co/aGHDHJIm6x — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) June 26, 2026

Also, the Trump Administration has been clear they can still self-deport, get a free flight and a $2,600 check. That's equal to about a year's salary in Haiti so that seems fair.

It's not just Democrat judges, this is the MO for the entire leftist way of thinking. They don't consider down stream impacts of their policies because the (percieved) "righteousness" of their position is the ONLY consideration. https://t.co/kGJd4PfuXT — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) June 26, 2026

Much like Mamdani's silly 'rent freeze' in New York City. There is no consideration for landlords and their bills continuing to rise, as well as their taxes. They'll likely allow the units to fall into disrepair, or they'll lose their buildings altogether. Maybe that's the plan.

"We call the second and third order effects. Democrat judges, never consider them."



It's not just Democrat judges, this is the MO for the entire leftist way of thinking. They don't consider down stream impacts of their policies because the (percieved) "righteousness" of their… — Silence Dogood (@rightwingdude72) June 26, 2026

Prepare the media barage of the holdouts "ripped from their famillies"



Gonna make Renee Goode of Minneapolis look like a sunday duck hunt in comparison. — Jack Daley (@JackitDaley) June 26, 2026

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Of course they will. They will try to make Trump and Republicans look like monsters.

Empty, headed Boljevićs don't care about the actual people, chaos and social division is the aim.

Distrust, fear, anxiety, they achieve all of this whether it's coming or going



Their game is psychological — Shawn Taylor music (@Taylormusic67) June 26, 2026

Yes, you're correct because the left is very successful at twisting good policies and laws into evil things. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) June 26, 2026

The Left is basically really good at being evil.

They can have time to pack and get to the airport — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) June 26, 2026

That seems fair.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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