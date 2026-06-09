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Dems in Disarray: Neera Tanden Roasts Ryan Grim as His Scandal-Plagued Buddy Platner Tanks in Maine

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on June 09, 2026
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When two terrible people are arguing, the best thing to do is not get involved. It's fun to watch though.

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Neera is an old school Dem who loves people like Hillary Clinton. She has been up in arms about Graham Platner and really wanted the Democrats to choose anyone other than him.

Ryan Grim, an independent journalist (he's really basically a Commie) loves him some Graham Platner. They are old drinking buddies from the days when Platner was a DC bartender.

Grim was one of Platner's first backers and he is taking the unraveling of Platner very personally. 

Neera is ribbing Ryan because the polls aren't looking good for Graham after multiple scandals. It turns out, voters don't love to hear about a candidate's adultery, abusive dating history, Nazi tattoo, rape apology, rape fantasies and overall misrepresentation of their past. 

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So, Neera is enjoying making Ryan look silly. 

It didn't stop there.

Both of these people are childish and it just exemplifies 'Dems in Disarray'. 

Literally, most other people would do much better than Platner or the current Governor of Maine.

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They're hypocrites.

Ryan will never admit his friend Graham is a terrible person.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE NEERA TANDEN POLLING GRAHAM PLATNER

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