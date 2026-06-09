Dems in Disarray: Neera Tanden Roasts Ryan Grim as His Scandal-Plagued Buddy Platner Tanks in Maine

When two terrible people are arguing, the best thing to do is not get involved. It's fun to watch though.

Maybe the people who told us all on this site for the last week that Mainers would love this candidate more after the scandal stories are wrong about a lot of other things too.



I want Susan Collins to lose and I think all of us should be focused on that. https://t.co/Rtg9JHofWh — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) June 9, 2026

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Neera is an old school Dem who loves people like Hillary Clinton. She has been up in arms about Graham Platner and really wanted the Democrats to choose anyone other than him.

Neera wants Collins to lose but not as much as she wants to score points against grad students in her mentions https://t.co/5jfDZa5qtS — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 9, 2026

Ryan Grim, an independent journalist (he's really basically a Commie) loves him some Graham Platner. They are old drinking buddies from the days when Platner was a DC bartender.

Grim was one of Platner's first backers and he is taking the unraveling of Platner very personally.

This is @ryangrim's way of confessing he's been wrong for a week about how Maine voters would react to the scandals. It turns out Maine voters aren't exactly like the Dropsite slack. https://t.co/fk2bS9uDCt — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) June 9, 2026

Neera is ribbing Ryan because the polls aren't looking good for Graham after multiple scandals. It turns out, voters don't love to hear about a candidate's adultery, abusive dating history, Nazi tattoo, rape apology, rape fantasies and overall misrepresentation of their past.

Ryan Grim has been tweeting about Platner so thirstily for eight months now you’d think he once burgled the guy’s apartment. https://t.co/6GHY7SjfXG — Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) June 6, 2026

So, Neera is enjoying making Ryan look silly.

We don’t use slack. And I never claimed this round of attacks would help him, because I never believed that. If you think I said that, go find it. — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 9, 2026

It didn't stop there.

So you're saying they hurt him? That's important news. — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) June 9, 2026

That is the entire point of the spectacle she is throwing on here. She hopes he loses and then she can use it against her factional rivals. Extremely childish. — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 9, 2026

Both of these people are childish and it just exemplifies 'Dems in Disarray'.

All due respect: You’re claiming victory because of a…



Checks notes…



June Push poll that STILL shows a 30 year incumbent behind opponent that has 51%? — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) June 9, 2026

A generic Dem is doing better than both Platner or Mills.

And how it a push poll?https://t.co/7vEqrPsrV2 — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) June 9, 2026

Literally, most other people would do much better than Platner or the current Governor of Maine.

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No it just turns out that Maine democrat voters and democrats who want Susan to lose at ALL costs are no better than what they have called MAGA for 10 years…



You guys are cheering him on just for the W…



But yet MAGA is gross for supporting Trump, make it make sense to me… https://t.co/m8mjzTlMUw — Carrie Manning (@QueenNighthawk) June 9, 2026

They're hypocrites.

Or, and hear me out, you backed a bad person who is therefore a bad candidate. You can just admit you like his ideology yet not him as a man rather than having this temper tantrum. — Neal Urwitz (@reader24601) June 9, 2026

Ryan will never admit his friend Graham is a terrible person.

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