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NBC's Kristen Welker Flat-Out Denies DHS Has a Head: Two Weeks After Mullin Was Confirmed and Sworn In

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on April 05, 2026
Townhall Media

Someone should probably bring NBC up to speed. No matter how much they want to live in denial, there is a head of DHS. There has been for several weeks now.

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Maybe Welker was on an extended vacation. Her research assistant should still tell her.

Apparently, there is a whole bunch of people being lax on their jobs over there.

Literally.

He would be ashamed.

One would think this is the bare minimum Americans could expect from a place that purports to report news.

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And clearly not a thinking one.

Maybe she had a traumatic brain injury and lost short term memory. 

Twitter is doing its best to bring NBC News up to speed on current events.

More like embarrassing. 

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This is exactly the reason the Media is not trusted. 

Embrace 'and' ... it can be both!

America is laughing AT you NBC, not WITH you, by the way.

Fingers crossed.

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Tags:

DHS FAKE NEWS KRISTEN WELKER MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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