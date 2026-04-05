NBC's Kristen Welker Flat-Out Denies DHS Has a Head: Two Weeks After Mullin Was Confirmed and Sworn In

Someone should probably bring NBC up to speed. No matter how much they want to live in denial, there is a head of DHS. There has been for several weeks now.

NBC's Kristen Welker: "there is no head of @DHS." @SecMullinDHS was confirmed and sworn in TWO WEEKS AGO pic.twitter.com/x5TqgojQDU — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 5, 2026

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Maybe Welker was on an extended vacation. Her research assistant should still tell her.

Her EP and teleprompter operator are really lax on the job… https://t.co/IrmpCZZfEw — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) April 5, 2026

Apparently, there is a whole bunch of people being lax on their jobs over there.

Brain dead American press https://t.co/C85ujQt8OG — Darius Jedburgh (@DariusJedburgh) April 5, 2026

Literally.

Tim Russert rolling over in his grave. https://t.co/YI8Bk47eZG — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) April 5, 2026

He would be ashamed.

@NBCNews @MeetThePress

Your correspondents need to keep up with current events if they're going to report on it!

Your network is the reason there are so many STUPID and UNINFORMED people in this country! https://t.co/fTOjzx68OH — VES (@BBFORTRUMP0822) April 5, 2026

One would think this is the bare minimum Americans could expect from a place that purports to report news.

@NBCNews @kwelkernbc how the hell did you not catch this or anyone else on the panel?? 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/cDC8zyYu5U — Tina (@KVOhio) April 5, 2026

Welker is a talking stooge https://t.co/wLXgLvpXI3 — Philip Dyer (@ENGRColonel) April 5, 2026

And clearly not a thinking one.

Here's Welker, one month ago today, reporting on the nomination of Mullin to lead the agency: pic.twitter.com/XYqTQMy2yJ — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 5, 2026

Maybe she had a traumatic brain injury and lost short term memory.

Twitter is doing its best to bring NBC News up to speed on current events.

Please tell me Marc Short corrected her after the clip got cut off? — No more mean tweets 📟 (@AndrewDeikel) April 5, 2026

No corrections — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 5, 2026

Wow that’s kinda disappointing — No more mean tweets 📟 (@AndrewDeikel) April 5, 2026

More like embarrassing.

@kwelkernbc did you seriously just say there is no head at the DHS? @SecMullinDHS was confirmed and sworn in. So WTH have you been? And people in the media wonder why they are not trusted. This is a perfect example — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) April 5, 2026

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This is exactly the reason the Media is not trusted.

Is she stupid or lying? — dcnh (@dcnh42) April 5, 2026

Embrace 'and' ... it can be both!

America is laughing AT you NBC, not WITH you, by the way.

She’s truly a fool fools. Maybe once Bari Weiss starts pink slipping talent at CBS. NBC will wake up and follow her lead. — Ed Miller (@Ed_Miller73) April 5, 2026

Fingers crossed.

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