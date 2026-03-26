Good Job, Dems: 4x-Deported Illegal Kills 83-Year-Old Air Force Vet by Shoving Him onto Subway Tracks

The Left says crime by illegals is a thing that never happens, but it really seems there is a lot of murder and sex crimes happening by illegals for it being a thing that never happens.

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NEW: A 4x previously deported Honduran illegal alien has been charged with murder after he allegedly shoved an 83-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran onto subway tracks in NYC's upper east side. He died from his injuries. The alien has a lengthy rap sheet.https://t.co/M86foQ0wcH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 26, 2026

The 83-year-old US Air Force veteran who was randomly shoved onto the subway tracks by an illegal migrant on the Upper East Side has died from his injuries — and his alleged killer has been charged with murder. Grandfather Richard Williams succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly pushed onto the tracks with another man while waiting for a train at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Station just before noon March 8. His alleged attacker, Honduran national Bairon Hernandez, 34, was arrested March 10 at a homeless shelter — and his charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder following Williams’ death, court records show. Prosecutors had said Williams was “brain-dead,” and Williams’ daughter, Debbie Williams, told The Post days after the attack her father was not likely to pull through.

The medical examiner declared his death a homicide.

This man served his country and then died at the hands of an illegal in his own country.

“Cato Institute has released a new study showing that this murder created a $500,000 increase in GDP, when factoring in the hospital, police, prison, and funeral home spending.



And the murder victim will no longer be receiving Social Security payments! Aren’t immigrants great?” https://t.co/Uz4UKIw3he — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 26, 2026

This will be the Left's defense by the end of the day.

Oh, so now I understand how unemployed immigrants who collect social services are an economic engine of prosperity. — American Citizen (@paisnano) March 26, 2026

Being unemployed gives them more time to commit murder.

Look, what’s important here is that this 83 year old veteran was far more likely to be murdered by a US citizen, not a 4x deported illegal alien Honduran.



Therefore we should let all the other 4x deported Hondurans stay.



Right, @AlexNowrasteh? https://t.co/Uz4UKIw3he — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 26, 2026

Obviously.

Democrats refuse to stop this. Unacceptable. https://t.co/a4qvglLerm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 26, 2026

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It's daily at this point.

Sanctuary cities are getting people killed. That’s an indisputable fact.

The politicians responsible for this policy need to be removed immediately and arrested for gross negligence of duties resulting in death. https://t.co/TabkHK16RW — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) March 26, 2026

An 83 year old U.S. Air Force veteran is dead and the cause..... Yep, an illegal alien. Democrats have you waiting in 4 hour lines at the airport because they are putting illegal aliens ahead of American citizens. How many American citizens have to die before the public says… https://t.co/pg5ImvcrMG — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) March 26, 2026

The sad thing is the Democrats truly don't care.

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