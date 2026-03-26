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Good Job, Dems: 4x-Deported Illegal Kills 83-Year-Old Air Force Vet by Shoving Him onto Subway Tracks

justmindy
justmindy | 2:50 PM on March 26, 2026
Twitchy

The Left says crime by illegals is a thing that never happens, but it really seems there is a lot of murder and sex crimes happening by illegals for it being a thing that never happens.

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The 83-year-old US Air Force veteran who was randomly shoved onto the subway tracks by an illegal migrant on the Upper East Side has died from his injuries — and his alleged killer has been charged with murder.

Grandfather Richard Williams succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly pushed onto the tracks with another man while waiting for a train at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Station just before noon March 8.

His alleged attacker, Honduran national Bairon Hernandez, 34, was arrested March 10 at a homeless shelter — and his charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder following Williams’ death, court records show. 

Prosecutors had said Williams was “brain-dead,” and Williams’ daughter, Debbie Williams, told The Post days after the attack her father was not likely to pull through.


The medical examiner declared his death a homicide.

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This man served his country and then died at the hands of an illegal in his own country. 

This will be the Left's defense by the end of the day.

Being unemployed gives them more time to commit murder. 

Obviously.

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It's daily at this point.

The sad thing is the Democrats truly don't care.

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Tags:

CRIME HONDURAS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES SOCIAL SECURITY

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