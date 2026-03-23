Ilhan Omar's Progeny Praises Dictatorship – Because Nothing Says 'Solidarity' Like Partying in Poverty

Ilhan Omar's commie loving daughter is over in Cuba telling the poor starving people how privileged they are to be living under a dictator. They even sang some songs and painted a mural. Today, Ilhan wants to make it clear she is proud of her performative progeny.

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I am incredibly proud of Isra and everyone who made the trip to Cuba. They took tons of aid to make sure the people of Cuba knew that there are so many people across the world who stand in solidarity with them. Cuba has always sent aid to countries in need and has trained… https://t.co/APFC1F4yn4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 23, 2026

Her daughter is a fool reared by a fool. Ilhan's father (and Isra's grandfather) was a Colonel in the military who is accused of killing many, many people. These are not good people.

As a Cuban refugee and former political prisoner, I am appalled that you and your daughter are supporting the regime that has oppressed us for 67 years. The aid does not reach ordinary Cubans—it is sold in dollar stores—while you help whitewash a dictatorship. Shame on you, and… https://t.co/sGn1DhuAH1 — Ruhama Fernández (@RuhamaFernandez) March 23, 2026

A Cuban refugee called Ilhan out (thankfully). Not that Ilhan cares. All she concerns herself with is politics. She doesn't care about the people it hurts.

Your daughter was part of an organization that was making children sing & dance in exchange for cookies. https://t.co/Qb0dm4haOq pic.twitter.com/IU91jd89XS — CyberBoy (@BenHanan_) March 23, 2026

You scream about Trump yet support a tyranny a few miles off America's shores that starves its people and led millions to flee.



You are a disgrace and so is your daughter. Go live in Cuba yourselves if you like socialism so much. Try and run for office there. https://t.co/zwNqiSZjO9 — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) March 23, 2026

Perhaps America can exchange some freedom loving Cubans who would love to live in a free land for the Omar family. They can keep Omar's adulterer husband, too.

Did she carry this aid on her back as she swam to shore? If not, the 650 idiots most likely consumed more than they brought, crashed the grid with their parties, and took selfies on their poverty safari.

Next time, donate! https://t.co/AgN9w3uf2Z — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) March 23, 2026

Please! She rode in on a plane first class! What about her carbon footprint??

“unflinching justice warrior for justice.” https://t.co/pihZ6iLv1o — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 23, 2026

Love for brutal dictatorships runs in the family. Isra’s grandpa (Ilhan’s father) served as a colonel under Siad Barre. Gramps is certainly looking up at his granddaughter & beaming with pride! https://t.co/9bwMMz43OC — Amelia Adams (@neuroticjewgay) March 23, 2026

This is the person she thinks is saving the Cubans. Heh.

What a SHAMEFUL statement from a member of the United States Congress.



Cuba LITERALLY STAVES its citizens to DEATH.



The regime, and YOUR IDEOLOGY, has kept Cubans in poverty for 67 YEARS.



I hope that every time you come across a victim of communism, they tell you to your face… https://t.co/hP8PF3qMCT — Franklin Andrés Camargo (@FranklinCamarg0) March 23, 2026

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It's shameful Ilhan Omar was ever elected to Congress. It's a stain on the history of America.

Isra Hirsi partied it up in Cuba, using up more electricity than the country could handle. Hirsi took photos of Cubans as if they are zoo animals. Hirsi met with communist leaders and praised them for their hard work, ignoring all the poverty they are responsible for.



Cubans… https://t.co/b4tE9mVZYl — Documenting Jew Hatred on Campus at Columbia U (@CampusJewHate) March 23, 2026

Just as despicable as her mother.

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