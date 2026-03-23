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Ilhan Omar's Progeny Praises Dictatorship – Because Nothing Says 'Solidarity' Like Partying in Poverty

justmindy
justmindy | 7:46 PM on March 23, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Ilhan Omar's commie loving daughter is over in Cuba telling the poor starving people how privileged they are to be living under a dictator. They even sang some songs and painted a mural. Today, Ilhan wants to make it clear she is proud of her performative progeny.

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Her daughter is a fool reared by a fool. Ilhan's father (and Isra's grandfather) was a Colonel in the military who is accused of killing many, many people. These are not good people.

A Cuban refugee called Ilhan out (thankfully). Not that Ilhan cares. All she concerns herself with is politics. She doesn't care about the people it hurts. 

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Perhaps America can exchange some freedom loving Cubans who would love to live in a free land for the Omar family. They can keep Omar's adulterer husband, too.

Please! She rode in on a plane first class! What about her carbon footprint??

This is the person she thinks is saving the Cubans. Heh.

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It's shameful Ilhan Omar was ever elected to Congress. It's a stain on the history of America.

Just as despicable as her mother. 

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COMMUNISM CONGRESS CUBA ILHAN OMAR SOCIALISM

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