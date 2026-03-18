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Ro, Ro, Ro Your Votes Gently Down to Zero — ALL His Endorsements Lost Last Night

justmindy
justmindy | 10:40 AM on March 18, 2026
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Ro Khanna had a bad night last night. Every single one of the candidates he endorsed and actively campaigned for ... lost. Heh.

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Maybe he should just sit the midterms out.

Oof. That has to hurt his ego.

Clearly, a candidate wants the opposite of a Ro Khanna endorsement.

To be fair, one of his endorsements did win. She was unopposed though.

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Womp womp.

Clearly, Ro doesn't have as much influence as he thinks.

It appears that is just what people did.

John Ekdahl would have loved this take. God rest his soul.

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Ouch! That's going to leave a mark.

Hopefully, this is the beginning of the end for Ro's political career.

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