Ro, Ro, Ro Your Votes Gently Down to Zero — ALL His Endorsements Lost Last Night

Ro Khanna had a bad night last night. Every single one of the candidates he endorsed and actively campaigned for ... lost. Heh.

Advertisement

Maybe he should just sit the midterms out.

Today in this episode of “Twitter is not real life,” Ro Khanna’s supposedly immense influence resulted in every single one of these socialists losing. https://t.co/vbwap6nGad — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 18, 2026

Oof. That has to hurt his ego.

Every single person endorsed by Antisemitic congressman @RoKhanna lost.



Every. Single. One. https://t.co/W6es4f86xB — Rabbi Poupko (@RabbiPoupko) March 18, 2026

A @RoKhanna endorsement is a kiss of death. 💀



Will you now focus on our district instead of getting involved in other states' politics? https://t.co/08f2wBIYLz — Agarwal for Congress (@ethanagarwal) March 18, 2026

Clearly, a candidate wants the opposite of a Ro Khanna endorsement.

Ro Khanna endorsed 7 candidates in Illinois. If you put aside the ones running uncontested, all the rest lost. Ro Khanna is a bad picker. https://t.co/2feY6S2p0I — Ilya Sukhar (@ilyasu) March 18, 2026

To be fair, one of his endorsements did win. She was unopposed though.

It's looking like a devastating night for the clown from Silicon Valley. He was banking on these wins to start building an army for his 2028 presidential run. Right now he's on track to lose every contested primary he endorsed. Just an incredible failure of epic proportions. https://t.co/XO4sIfT5Ke — LGBTQ for Dems (@LGBTQPete) March 18, 2026

Womp womp.

All of his candidates lost, except Delia Ramirez, who was unopposed.

But I guess that counts as a win because the left has lost races before where they were unopposed. https://t.co/30l7vSTbtF — NickFrank40 (@NickyFrank30) March 18, 2026

Swing and a miss from Ro Khanna. No shocker here. https://t.co/HMRKZOKhiM — Ethan Wolf 🇺🇸 (@ethanmwolf) March 18, 2026

Clearly, Ro doesn't have as much influence as he thinks.

Great guide as who NOT TO VOTE FOR. https://t.co/Bqre0jIMLg — Chicago Jewish Voters (@ChiJewishVoters) March 17, 2026

It appears that is just what people did.

This guy’s night makes the early to mid-2010 Jaguars look like Juggernauts. https://t.co/uXBSZGod9l — Steve Schale (@steveschale) March 18, 2026

John Ekdahl would have loved this take. God rest his soul.

Advertisement

0/3 for @RoKhanna in actually competitive primaries — Iran’s missile defenses are better than his congressional endorsements https://t.co/T08drNqXoy — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 18, 2026

Ouch! That's going to leave a mark.

They all lost.



Hopefully you're next, you spineless jellyfish.



I want to see your bigoted ass turning tricks for Cameo. https://t.co/nv2mPg7WOE — The Moor Is Back For More (@FishKingBack) March 18, 2026

Hopefully, this is the beginning of the end for Ro's political career.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.