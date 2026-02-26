Feminist Karens Furious That a Women's League Literally Nobody Watches Refuses to Hand Out NHL Millions

Another day, another sport for the Left to complain about the difference in men and women's salaries. They've moved on from soccer and basketball, apparently. Oh, joy!

not to mention the women’s salary is not even 10% of the MINIMUM men’s salary. PWHL’s top player makes $100k+, their average salary is $58k and their minimum salary is $38k. NHL’s minimum salary is $775k.



this should enrage you https://t.co/U8EIR068sg — cay🪽🏒 (@jocelynebenezra) February 26, 2026

Maybe, the disparity is because the women's league is only a bit over 2 years old and there isn't enough income as of yet to pay hefty salaries?

tweets like this are incredibly stupid lol https://t.co/32rL68XgTL — cam (@gatorstrolI) February 26, 2026

That's one way to put it.

Men support men's sports. They subscribe to networks to watch games. They go to games. They buy piles of overpriced merch. This raises revenue and comp goes up, just like every single other consumer industry. If women don't support women's sports the inverse happens. Basic econ. https://t.co/oiooYiQ7xc — Sam Rogers (@RealSamRogers) February 26, 2026

So, instead of shrieking on the internet, these women should support women's sports, buy their merchandise and purchase from advertisers who support the women's league. That would be much more productive.

The NHL made $6 billion in revenue last season. The PWHL lost $50 million last season. https://t.co/fJE02wrHkH pic.twitter.com/Wh12Sv2dWR — Mike Leach Jr.🏴‍☠️ (@DallasBTA) February 26, 2026

The top 10 women models in the world cumulatively earned about $450 million in 2025, compared to about $20 million for the top 10 male models.



So unfair.... https://t.co/f9xuBwE9Oj — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) February 26, 2026

How unfair to the men

We celebrated the women’s gold medal, we were told we shouldn’t celebrate by weirdos like this we don’t support women’s hockey enough and shouldn’t watch.



fast forward a week later and this person is complaining they don’t make enough $ because the don’t understand economics… https://t.co/79JvtZeOVt — Ty (@NYREnthusiast) February 26, 2026

These are miserable people. The Left is always joyless. Their sole emotion is rage. Nothing will make them happy.

A yes a league that no one knows exists, gets less than 500,000 TOTAL attendance, should pay their players more bc why? https://t.co/FNbvunrTZL — Ricky Bobby (@rickyboobi69) February 26, 2026

Because some weirdo Karens demand it.

If women supported each other as much as they claim, the viewership & revenue would skyrocket lol instead they run to social media to complain https://t.co/xq07weadXA — 🏒 (@lousyleafs) February 26, 2026

For a league that’s not even 3 years old and only has 8 teams, that’s actually not bad. But again, heated rivalry fans don’t know basic economics https://t.co/yN9D9hl8FG — Chinqomnious Moore (@chinqomnious) February 26, 2026

The comments are blocked because they know how stupid this post is.



The NHL does more than 100x the business than the PWHL. That's why such a salary discrepancy.



But you only know that knowledge if you use your brain. Unless they are just lying. https://t.co/cf2XIFkkeA — darkfatman33 (@darkfatman) February 26, 2026

Heaven forbid any rational thought invade their little bubble.





