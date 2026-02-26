DHS Responds to Story of Nearly Blind Refugee Found Dead After Being 'Abandoned'...
Feminist Karens Furious That a Women's League Literally Nobody Watches Refuses to Hand Out NHL Millions

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on February 26, 2026
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Another day, another sport for the Left to complain about the difference in men and women's salaries. They've moved on from soccer and basketball, apparently. Oh, joy!

Maybe, the disparity is because the women's league is only a bit over 2 years old and there isn't enough income as of yet to pay hefty salaries?

That's one way to put it. 

So, instead of shrieking on the internet, these women should support women's sports, buy their merchandise and purchase from advertisers who support the women's league. That would be much more productive.

How unfair to the men

These are miserable people. The Left is always joyless. Their sole emotion is rage. Nothing will make them happy. 

Because some weirdo Karens demand it.

Heaven forbid any rational thought invade their little bubble. 


 

