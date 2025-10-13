Dems’ Filibuster U-Turn: Attempting to Bait the GOP into a Clumsy Power Grab They’ll Regret

Oh, how times change and tables turn. The Democrats SUDDENLY believe Republicans should end the filibuster (what their side REALLY wanted but could never accomplish thanks to Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin). Now, they want the GOP to do their dirty work, and they think they can use it to their advantage when and if they are back in power. They are playing the long game.

Everyone understands what the strategy is here, right? pic.twitter.com/rtFqBcptud — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 13, 2025

Yup. Now the trick will be for the @GOP not to fall for such an obvious trick. Stay the course. Do NOT get rid of the filibuster. @SenateGOP @HouseGOP https://t.co/hJ4DLVMhbi — Sophia (@RedNationx2) October 13, 2025

The filibuster provides necessary checks and balances. It might feel tempting to end it now, but one day, the GOP will wish they didn't.

I dont think they should end the filibuster. Think the filibuster is a powerful check on power in our country, so 1 party cant just do whatever they want all the time...



But at some pt, removing it might be the only option https://t.co/m35PrEG42J — D'Addie (@admiralNELS11) October 13, 2025

They absolutely should not. This is a trap.

Don't fall for it, GOP. They want the filibuster gone so they can wreak havoc. It's needed for even handed governance. Don't fall for it! https://t.co/6VcNL3CrRI — Cynthia Wilson (@cynwils) October 13, 2025

Yep. Democrats are holding out so Republicans eliminate the filibuster. https://t.co/zQX0Q7IYNn — USA1980 (@JH356066) October 13, 2025

They think they are so clever and everyone else is stupid.

Nuking the filibuster would be the biggest own-goal in the history of politics if Republicans fall for it. https://t.co/nakAVo1Iqd — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) October 13, 2025

Absolutely! Ditching the filibuster is the wrong way to go. https://t.co/agbOh9WCEt — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) October 13, 2025

They want us to end the filibuster so they can use it against us in the future.



Ask Harry Reid’s ghost what happens when the nuclear option gets pushed. It backfires. Always. — Tjord Fergesen 🇺🇸 (@JankyMcstevens) October 13, 2025

Learn from the lessons of the past.

1. Get the GOP to end the filibuster

2. Take the White House and Congress in 2028

3. Destroy the USA by simple Dem majority in 2029. — Jim (@WillsWingSport) October 13, 2025

They want the R's to gut the filibuster because they think they will have both houses after the election, and they want to have a good excuse to get everything they ever wanted in a budget with zero R votes... — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) October 13, 2025

Hopefully, it will be a very long time before the Democrats ever see power again.

Dems really believe Schumer and Jeffries are Tom Cruise grilling Nicholson in ‘a few good men’…

They think baiting the President enough and he will crack and end filibuster…



They are blind… events like what happened today in Israel make the President look and appear larger… — Eric Novack (@eric_novack) October 13, 2025

Now, Republicans must refuse to take the bait.

