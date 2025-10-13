AWFL TikToker Asks Why We Aren't 'Shooting Back' at ICE
Dems’ Filibuster U-Turn: Attempting to Bait the GOP into a Clumsy Power Grab They’ll Regret

justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on October 13, 2025
Twitter

Oh, how times change and tables turn. The Democrats SUDDENLY believe Republicans should end the filibuster (what their side REALLY wanted but could never accomplish thanks to Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin). Now, they want the GOP to do their dirty work, and they think they can use it to their advantage when and if they are back in power. They are playing the long game.

The filibuster provides necessary checks and balances. It might feel tempting to end it now, but one day, the GOP will wish they didn't. 

They absolutely should not. This is a trap.

They think they are so clever and everyone else is stupid.

Learn from the lessons of the past.

Hopefully, it will be a very long time before the Democrats ever see power again. 

Now, Republicans must refuse to take the bait. 

