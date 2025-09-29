Congresswoman's Rose-Tinted Portland Pic Desperately Tries to Gloss Over the City's War-Zone Chaos

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on September 29, 2025
Twitter

An Oregon Congresswoman wanted to show X how beautiful Portland, Oregon really is right now and so she posted a picture. While there is surely parts of Portland that are scenic right now, that doesn't mean there isn't a major problem in other parts. Joel Berry, of the Babylon Bee, had the perfect reply. 

It just goes to show, perspective is everything.

It doesn't seem like this Congresswoman is actually interested in protecting her constituents. 

She knows if she characterizes them this way, they sound like they are evil invaders and it makes citizens feel entitled to disobey or abuse them. 

A place to plan your next vacation. 

Surely, they have a Club Med or a Sandals resort there, too.

There is no ISIS in this picture. Surely, they weren't actually there and it was just a figment of your imagination. 

Can't be. Beautiful sunsets don't happen during war.

Apparently, the Vietnam War wasn't happening according to this picture. 

That's the reality.

