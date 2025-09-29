Congresswoman's Rose-Tinted Portland Pic Desperately Tries to Gloss Over the City's War-Zone Chaos

An Oregon Congresswoman wanted to show X how beautiful Portland, Oregon really is right now and so she posted a picture. While there is surely parts of Portland that are scenic right now, that doesn't mean there isn't a major problem in other parts. Joel Berry, of the Babylon Bee, had the perfect reply.

Scenes from ‘war ravaged’ Portland today.



My message to Trump’s troops: You are not needed. You are not wanted. Go home. pic.twitter.com/0LBvrEnFY0 — Congresswoman Maxine Dexter (@RepDexterOR) September 27, 2025

Very nice, Maxine. I took this photo in Fallujah Iraq in 2006 https://t.co/w4tUYsNKry pic.twitter.com/IFTnsOvp7y — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) September 28, 2025

It just goes to show, perspective is everything.

Half of your State is begging for annexation with Idaho



The other half is a Marxist hellscape



A picture of a park in the suburbs won’t make up for the leftist violence and squalor the absolute sh1thole of a downtown area is know for — Mella🐊 (@LoPassFilter28) September 27, 2025

It doesn't seem like this Congresswoman is actually interested in protecting her constituents.

Is anyone appreciating the phrasing of this tweet?



“Trump’s troops” implies that these aren’t service members obeying direct and constitutional orders from the President, but some sort of rogue gang (you know, like the communist sh1t bags known as ANTIFA)



This is… — Mella🐊 (@LoPassFilter28) September 27, 2025

She knows if she characterizes them this way, they sound like they are evil invaders and it makes citizens feel entitled to disobey or abuse them.

We've been watching your petulant antifa youth act out every night for several years now. This post makes you appear very stupid.



Allowing them to act this way for years proves it. — Mike W (@mustangmike53) September 29, 2025

Kandahar province Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/VNEjQrqGEq — Bill Stancil (@Funfactory1502) September 28, 2025

A place of tranquil beauty — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) September 29, 2025

A place to plan your next vacation.

Thanks, Joel. I was really worried that this might be a dangerous location. — Derek Brown (@DerekEsq) September 28, 2025

It’s clearly not. Just look at the picture — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) September 28, 2025

I know an oasis when I see one — Derek Brown (@DerekEsq) September 29, 2025

Surely, they have a Club Med or a Sandals resort there, too.

And I took this picture in Iraq while Mosul was under ISIS control: pic.twitter.com/1RRUxdJB0O — markchristenson (@markchristenson) September 28, 2025

There is no ISIS in this picture. Surely, they weren't actually there and it was just a figment of your imagination.

"Everything is fine, kids are playing."

Me in the Ivory Coast civil war. pic.twitter.com/3T7rHm7OHs — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) September 28, 2025

I took this at FOB Echo, Al Diwaniyah,Iraq. 2008. Blackhawk clip arriving to fly us back to VBC. pic.twitter.com/GZKKgEfdWT — Wycked Syxx (Navy Vet, Caustic Asshoe) (@WyckedSyxx) September 29, 2025

Can't be. Beautiful sunsets don't happen during war.

Apparently, the Vietnam War wasn't happening according to this picture.

Ha! Good one. I assure, you both Seattle and Portland are combat zones. Lots of crime, homelessness, addiction, and chronic violence. Antifa is like an arm of the local government so expecting any kind of civil protection is not happening. — insanitybytes22! (@insanitybytes22) September 28, 2025

That's the reality.

