Mom's Alarm: Des Moines Superintendent's Moves and Lies Echo My Past Fight
Pinot Noir Over Portland: Kristof's Rosy Spin on a City Besieged by Antifa...
Leftists Baffled: Why Dining in Tents Is Cool, But Homeless Camps Blocking Sidewalks...
'That's a Revelation!' Scott Jennings Catches Bakari Sellers Admitting Joe Biden Weaponize...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tweet on September 26: 'I'm Not Going...
Teachers Union Prez: Trans Pendant, Whopping Lies, and Fascist Fanfic—Keep Him Away from...
Sen. John Fetterman: 'Political Violence Is Always Wrong—No Exceptions'
The Force Is Strong With Her: Winsome Sears' Star Wars Video Takes a...
BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Michigan Church and Active Fire - Multiple Victims, Shooter...
HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From...
So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume...
Neera Tanden Says America's REAL Problem Is Republicans' Character and She Can Kindly...
Scott Jennings OWNING James Comey by Quoting What He Said the Day Trump...
Rep. Ron Wyden Forced to Eat His Own Anti-Trump Words HOURS After He...

Christian School's Betrayal: Lipscomb Academy Silences Students Honoring Assassinated Icon Charlie Kirk

justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on September 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Lipscomb Academy is an allegedly Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. After Charlie Kirk was murdered, some of the young men wanted to honor his memory by wearing shirts and ties. One would think a Christian school would encourage this. One would be wrong. 

It's very hard to understand why Charlie Kirk would be 'off limits' in a Christian school. 

HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From Randi Weingarten's ASSISTANT
Sam J.
It's terrifying. 

These young men were trying to honor a man who made a huge impact on their walks as Christians and Americans. It's ridiculous for a school to dissuade them like this.

Welp ...

Of course they didn't. 

They have followed the lead of many churches in America. 

The Administrators should apologize to these hurting kids and learn some how to read the room.

CHARLIE KIRK CHRISTIANITY EDUCATION PRO-LIFE TENNESSEE

