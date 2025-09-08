Obamacare's Costly Chaos: 15 Yrs of Failure, Yet Dems' X Blames Trump, Blind to Their Own Ironic Flop

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on September 08, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Now, take a moment and think about what happened to totally upend the health insurance industry almost exactly 15 years ago. It was nicknamed after a past President and erroneously titled 'The Affordable Care Act' as it was not at all affordable in any way. 

Apparently, the Democratic Party social media account has long term memory issues. 

Oh, that event was very memorable. 

That would be the guy and the instigator of it all.

Oh, it was fixed alright. 

They never see their wrongdoing.

Who would have thunk it (other than everyone with a brain).

It's only gotten worse since then. Not only has healthcare become more expensive, but healthcare workers seem to hate their jobs. It's terrible all around. 

And it's not even close. 

Stop insulting the intelligence of America. 

That was the opposite of a fix. 

Aren't we all?

And illegals.

President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

