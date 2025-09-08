Obamacare's Costly Chaos: 15 Yrs of Failure, Yet Dems' X Blames Trump, Blind to Their Own Ironic Flop

Now, take a moment and think about what happened to totally upend the health insurance industry almost exactly 15 years ago. It was nicknamed after a past President and erroneously titled 'The Affordable Care Act' as it was not at all affordable in any way.
Americans face biggest increase in health insurance costs in 15 years — FT pic.twitter.com/jTRV7xyTu4— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 7, 2025
ARE WE GREAT YET? https://t.co/QVDueV1aCl— Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 8, 2025
Apparently, the Democratic Party social media account has long term memory issues.
15 years ago takes us back to 2010.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 8, 2025
Can somebody remind me if something big in healthcare happened that year? https://t.co/Zh0S1PjZeu pic.twitter.com/5DUQorWSWu
Oh, that event was very memorable.
September 8, 2025
That would be the guy and the instigator of it all.
Yes, health care was "fixed". Fixed reel gud.... pic.twitter.com/fBxAAK2MYb— NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) September 8, 2025
Oh, it was fixed alright.
The fallout from the "Affordable" Care act continues.— D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) September 8, 2025
We have GOT to figure out a better way.
An enigma wrapped up in a riddle.— Wes Than Perfect (@WesThanPerfect) September 8, 2025
They don’t see the irony.— Bad Salty Dog 🏴☠️ (@Badsaltydog) September 8, 2025
They never see their wrongdoing.
These guys are insufferable.— Common Sense (@WhiskeyBiscut) September 8, 2025
Oh no, public healthcare isn't free?— Carlos G. (@Stabby_Brutto_) September 8, 2025
Who would have thunk it (other than everyone with a brain).
Barak Obama trashed healthcare by causing a rise in costs to implement socialist Obamacareless— RondaSPAIN (@ronda46257) September 8, 2025
It's only gotten worse since then. Not only has healthcare become more expensive, but healthcare workers seem to hate their jobs. It's terrible all around.
BarackObamaCare.— MatthewLovesUSA (@MatthewLovesUSA) September 8, 2025
OBAMACARE is the worst thing that’s ever happened to healthcare!— SANDSKI🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@SANDSKI2020) September 8, 2025
And it's not even close.
In 15 years? You mean since 2010? Since Obamacare? Stop pretending like you care.— Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) September 8, 2025
Stop insulting the intelligence of America.
Interesting rate choice. How about before Obamacare? Wasn’t that supposed to fix this?— Jael’s Mallet (@TentSpike) September 8, 2025
That was the opposite of a fix.
Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/DrW0xuJPkV— 🇺🇸 PB&J 🇺🇸 Paul B. Jones (@pbj_on_white) September 8, 2025
Wasn't Obamacare supposed to fix all of this? Didn't you guys create a marketplace? 🤷— The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) September 8, 2025
Here I am waiting for the affordable part of the “Affordable Care Act” to happen. pic.twitter.com/cmpkyt4Lym— Agnostic libertarian (@AgnosticLiberty) September 8, 2025
Aren't we all?
Obamacare caused our healthcare premiums and max out of pockets to almost double over the 5 years after its passing.— Kelly Leak (@BadKellyLeak) September 8, 2025
My wife also lost her GP/Gyno
Another scam that only benefited the ones not paying for it.
And illegals.
President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
