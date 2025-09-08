Obamacare's Costly Chaos: 15 Yrs of Failure, Yet Dems' X Blames Trump, Blind to Their Own Ironic Flop

Now, take a moment and think about what happened to totally upend the health insurance industry almost exactly 15 years ago. It was nicknamed after a past President and erroneously titled 'The Affordable Care Act' as it was not at all affordable in any way.

Americans face biggest increase in health insurance costs in 15 years — FT pic.twitter.com/jTRV7xyTu4 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 7, 2025

Apparently, the Democratic Party social media account has long term memory issues.

15 years ago takes us back to 2010.



Can somebody remind me if something big in healthcare happened that year? https://t.co/Zh0S1PjZeu pic.twitter.com/5DUQorWSWu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 8, 2025

Oh, that event was very memorable.

That would be the guy and the instigator of it all.

Yes, health care was "fixed". Fixed reel gud.... pic.twitter.com/fBxAAK2MYb — NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) September 8, 2025

Oh, it was fixed alright.

The fallout from the "Affordable" Care act continues.



We have GOT to figure out a better way. — D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) September 8, 2025

An enigma wrapped up in a riddle. — Wes Than Perfect (@WesThanPerfect) September 8, 2025

They don’t see the irony. — Bad Salty Dog 🏴‍☠️ (@Badsaltydog) September 8, 2025

They never see their wrongdoing.

These guys are insufferable. — Common Sense (@WhiskeyBiscut) September 8, 2025

Oh no, public healthcare isn't free? — Carlos G. (@Stabby_Brutto_) September 8, 2025

Who would have thunk it (other than everyone with a brain).

Barak Obama trashed healthcare by causing a rise in costs to implement socialist Obamacareless — RondaSPAIN (@ronda46257) September 8, 2025

It's only gotten worse since then. Not only has healthcare become more expensive, but healthcare workers seem to hate their jobs. It's terrible all around.

OBAMACARE is the worst thing that’s ever happened to healthcare! — SANDSKI🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@SANDSKI2020) September 8, 2025

And it's not even close.

In 15 years? You mean since 2010? Since Obamacare? Stop pretending like you care. — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) September 8, 2025

Stop insulting the intelligence of America.

Interesting rate choice. How about before Obamacare? Wasn’t that supposed to fix this? — Jael’s Mallet (@TentSpike) September 8, 2025

That was the opposite of a fix.

Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/DrW0xuJPkV — 🇺🇸 PB&J 🇺🇸 Paul B. Jones (@pbj_on_white) September 8, 2025

Wasn't Obamacare supposed to fix all of this? Didn't you guys create a marketplace? 🤷 — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) September 8, 2025

Here I am waiting for the affordable part of the “Affordable Care Act” to happen. pic.twitter.com/cmpkyt4Lym — Agnostic libertarian (@AgnosticLiberty) September 8, 2025

Aren't we all?

Obamacare caused our healthcare premiums and max out of pockets to almost double over the 5 years after its passing.



My wife also lost her GP/Gyno



Another scam that only benefited the ones not paying for it. — Kelly Leak (@BadKellyLeak) September 8, 2025

And illegals.

President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

