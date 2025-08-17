Leftist 'Martyr' Meltdown: DC Metro Fare Evasion Turns Pro-Hamas Activist into Poster Child for Chaos

Part of President Trump's 'Clean up DC' plan was to get the Metro back working in an organized fashion. That includes ensuring people pay their 'fare' share. Leftists should be happy about that, right? They always want people to pay for the upkeep of public resources. Apparently not. A woman was arrested for fraudulent use of a student card and they are now up in arms.

Last night during fare enforcement at Navy Yard station, MTPD stopped a 28-year-old for fraudulent use of a Kids Ride Free card, which is intended for DC students ages 5-21. Misuse of those fare cards is fare evasion and will not be tolerated. — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 16, 2025

You bastards are terrorist scumbags. — Oq (@Nnwwzz124) August 17, 2025

Your officers tackled a woman to a ground, pepper sprayed her, beat her, put her in cuffs, and detained her for what should've been a $50 slap on the wrist Thank God Afeni is still with us and you all should be ASHAMED!

Signed,

A Fare Paying Metro Customer — Joseph Reaves, Human Being (@JosephTheyThem) August 17, 2025

They are trying to turn her into the next Leftist martyr. Some things never change. Matthew Foldi had the real information about this so called hero.

.@factsandfire was arrested Friday night while filming Metro police confronting teens accused of fare evasion at a DC station.



Within moments, she was handcuffed, allegedly pepper-sprayed, and charged with fare evasion, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.



A thread. pic.twitter.com/6z91dircRp — Beatrice Peterson (@MissBeaE on all platforms) (@MissBeaE) August 17, 2025

She broke the law.

The “activist” being praised by the left in DC after she was arrested for fare evasion routinely praises Hamas and has called for “armed resistance.” This is who is opposing Trump’s restoration of law and order in DC. https://t.co/5mS0OrD2qS pic.twitter.com/AlJnWULHPP — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) August 17, 2025

This is just a sample of her 'behavior'.

You forgot to say you dropped the charges. You forgot to say y’all pepper sprayed me and threw me to the ground for a 50 dollar civil citation. And yes I did cuss you hoes out AND I WILL DO IT AGAIN for our youth F@CK YALL! https://t.co/KYMCWFQqx3 — Afeni ☭ | #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@factsandfire) August 17, 2025

Seems like such a nice gal! NOT!

Ohhh and SGT Deale you should go head and get ready to WRAP IT UP 🤭 you about to lose that pension hoe — Afeni ☭ | #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@factsandfire) August 17, 2025

So very articulate.

How ABC News, with zero retweets, covers a pro-Hamas criminal https://t.co/7WirJKqDI6 pic.twitter.com/UpBjiviEq4 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) August 17, 2025

You know any piece of garbage ABC lauds has a nefarious backround. — Frank Filippelli (@boobinwh) August 17, 2025

You can count on it.

WMATA told me, “After the stop, a confrontation with officers ensued. The individual was charged with fare evasion, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.”



Metro Police later tweeted she was stopped for allegedly misusing a Kids Ride Free card.https://t.co/2JhJQW8dZN — Beatrice Peterson (@MissBeaE on all platforms) (@MissBeaE) August 17, 2025

So, she fought police. Thanks for clarifying. The Left elevates terrible people.

