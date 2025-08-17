Peter Baker's Smug Fumble: Daring Trump to Tame Democrat-Run Violent Cities in Red...
Leftist 'Martyr' Meltdown: DC Metro Fare Evasion Turns Pro-Hamas Activist into Poster Child for Chaos

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on August 17, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Part of President Trump's 'Clean up DC' plan was to get the Metro back working in an organized fashion. That includes ensuring people pay their 'fare' share. Leftists should be happy about that, right? They always want people to pay for the upkeep of public resources. Apparently not. A woman was arrested for fraudulent use of a student card and they are now up in arms. 

They are trying to turn her into the next Leftist martyr. Some things never change. Matthew Foldi had the real information about this so called hero.

She broke the law.  

This is just a sample of her 'behavior'.

Seems like such a nice gal! NOT!

So very articulate.

You can count on it.

So, she fought police. Thanks for clarifying. The Left elevates terrible people. 

