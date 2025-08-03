Flashback to Al Sharpton’s History Flop: Forgets Founding Fathers Literally Overthrew a Government

Some anniversaries are made to be celebrated and some are made to be mocked. Al Sharpton is always ripe for the mocking.

2 years ago today, a historically illiterate Al Sharpton asked the following:



Can you imagine if James Madison or Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government? pic.twitter.com/r8A8Nexyk1 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 3, 2025

From coke dealer to historian on MSDNC 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/Jb7vwXbQ6k — Lady of the Lake Magadonia (@UNoSeeUm) August 3, 2025

He's not very good at the latter job.

Did anyone jump in with a fact check? https://t.co/5eDjxE3vtI — WandoGC (@WandoCock) August 3, 2025

It's a big circle of delusion.

Actually they did. They participated in the American revolution and overthrew the crown. Al Sharpton is one hell of an idiot. https://t.co/3Lc7Igk0cU — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) August 3, 2025

Other than that!

Yeah, Al…. Those 2 guys beat the Liberals to the whole “No Kings” slogan by more than 200 years. You should look it up. https://t.co/sO9DqdOiOq — Section360Row8 (@MarkHolland1959) August 3, 2025

They were early adopters.

Dumber than a bag of hammers. https://t.co/7Jkcn8596R — Brute 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@brutusdc) August 3, 2025

And significantly less useful.

Al, are you current with your Federal Taxes? https://t.co/d13bbk7XLo — James (@braniff71) August 3, 2025

Let's be honest, probably not.

Well, he’s an uneducated idiot, not to mention a lying grifter. https://t.co/Sk4vGAeunu — WineThief (@hollings15297) August 3, 2025

All of that is true.

Yes, I can imagine James Madison and Tommy J overthrowing governments. https://t.co/uHrnGChJP4 — Kirk Freeman (@KirkFreemanLaw) August 3, 2025

Imagine that.

in honor of sesame street:



this video clip has been brought to you by the letters WTF https://t.co/revl0E2kPX — Robification (@robification) August 3, 2025

He's trash so basically he can live with Oscar.

So stupid because they did overthrow the British!! https://t.co/BNdp5c1uJS — The Conservative Chef (@navwig) August 3, 2025

They did, indeed. Sharpton overlooked that minor detail.

One of the most despicable humans alive

. https://t.co/3iUp71OEfW — Dawnie (@badknee33) August 3, 2025

The average democrat https://t.co/AmJGKn6T8E — Bob Schwaller (@BobSchwaller) August 3, 2025

They aren't smart people.

Let's replay this to Al Sharpton and ask him about Obama, Clinton, Brennan, Clapper and Comey . . https://t.co/1DjKkOxKz7 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) August 3, 2025

They absolutely did try to derail Trump's first Presidency and will do the same again if given the chance.

He's just a race grifting idiot who got picked up by MSNBC because of course. pic.twitter.com/NzJzrT96E6 — Cosisiwa Shamatari (@cosisiwa18701) August 3, 2025

That encapsulates the whole of Democratic knowledge of history. — HereToday 2.0 (@ChrisMeier35141) August 3, 2025

I believe that’s exactly what they did Al. It’s the reason we have a country today. — Mike Downey (@StarShadow957) August 3, 2025

Don't try to distract him with facts. His head might explode.

A genuine charlatan. — GoatsHeadSoup (@BryanGo68296993) August 3, 2025

My brain actually hurts when this race baiter speaks… — Dr Dan McDougall PhD 🇺🇸 (@DrDanMcDougall1) August 3, 2025

Join the club.