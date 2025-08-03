Flashback to Al Sharpton’s History Flop: Forgets Founding Fathers Literally Overthrew a Government

Some anniversaries are made to be celebrated and some are made to be mocked. Al Sharpton is always ripe for the mocking.
2 years ago today, a historically illiterate Al Sharpton asked the following:— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 3, 2025
Can you imagine if James Madison or Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government? pic.twitter.com/r8A8Nexyk1
From coke dealer to historian on MSDNC 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/Jb7vwXbQ6k— Lady of the Lake Magadonia (@UNoSeeUm) August 3, 2025
He's not very good at the latter job.
Did anyone jump in with a fact check? https://t.co/5eDjxE3vtI— WandoGC (@WandoCock) August 3, 2025
It's a big circle of delusion.
Actually they did. They participated in the American revolution and overthrew the crown. Al Sharpton is one hell of an idiot. https://t.co/3Lc7Igk0cU— Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) August 3, 2025
Other than that!
Yeah, Al…. Those 2 guys beat the Liberals to the whole “No Kings” slogan by more than 200 years. You should look it up. https://t.co/sO9DqdOiOq— Section360Row8 (@MarkHolland1959) August 3, 2025
They were early adopters.
Dumber than a bag of hammers. https://t.co/7Jkcn8596R— Brute 🇺🇸🏴☠️ (@brutusdc) August 3, 2025
And significantly less useful.
Al, are you current with your Federal Taxes? https://t.co/d13bbk7XLo— James (@braniff71) August 3, 2025
Let's be honest, probably not.
Well, he’s an uneducated idiot, not to mention a lying grifter. https://t.co/Sk4vGAeunu— WineThief (@hollings15297) August 3, 2025
All of that is true.
Yes, I can imagine James Madison and Tommy J overthrowing governments. https://t.co/uHrnGChJP4— Kirk Freeman (@KirkFreemanLaw) August 3, 2025
Imagine that.
in honor of sesame street:— Robification (@robification) August 3, 2025
this video clip has been brought to you by the letters WTF https://t.co/revl0E2kPX
He's trash so basically he can live with Oscar.
So stupid because they did overthrow the British!! https://t.co/BNdp5c1uJS— The Conservative Chef (@navwig) August 3, 2025
They did, indeed. Sharpton overlooked that minor detail.
One of the most despicable humans alive— Dawnie (@badknee33) August 3, 2025
. https://t.co/3iUp71OEfW
The average democrat https://t.co/AmJGKn6T8E— Bob Schwaller (@BobSchwaller) August 3, 2025
They aren't smart people.
Let's replay this to Al Sharpton and ask him about Obama, Clinton, Brennan, Clapper and Comey . . https://t.co/1DjKkOxKz7— Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) August 3, 2025
They absolutely did try to derail Trump's first Presidency and will do the same again if given the chance.
He's just a race grifting idiot who got picked up by MSNBC because of course. pic.twitter.com/NzJzrT96E6— Cosisiwa Shamatari (@cosisiwa18701) August 3, 2025
That encapsulates the whole of Democratic knowledge of history.— HereToday 2.0 (@ChrisMeier35141) August 3, 2025
I believe that’s exactly what they did Al. It’s the reason we have a country today.— Mike Downey (@StarShadow957) August 3, 2025
Don't try to distract him with facts. His head might explode.
A genuine charlatan.— GoatsHeadSoup (@BryanGo68296993) August 3, 2025
My brain actually hurts when this race baiter speaks…— Dr Dan McDougall PhD 🇺🇸 (@DrDanMcDougall1) August 3, 2025
Join the club.
