Rahm Emanuel, Fading Democrat Dinosaur, Admits Men Aren’t Women, Dooming His Political Ambitions

Rahm Emanuel is apparently breaking with the rest of the crazy Democrats. He fully admits a man cannot become a woman. He might be running for office soon.

Megyn Kelly: “Can a man become a woman?”



Rahm Emanuel: “No.”@megynkelly: “That’s so easy! Why don’t more people in your party just say that?”@RahmEmanuel: “Because I’m now going to go into a witness protection plan.” pic.twitter.com/r0WUg43ULq — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) July 21, 2025

The rest of his party won't say it because they are scared of the far Left faction, let's be honest.

At some point you kinda have to feel bad for Rahm. He’s going to waste 4 years of his life thinking the American people will vote him for President. https://t.co/V0gqkfxLIT pic.twitter.com/pQoZggAgFi — Lew (@ChrisfLewis) July 22, 2025

It seems that might be his plan.

The last 2 mayors of this city has me thinking he wasn't all that bad. Somebody come beat me sensible please. https://t.co/YZzRfR1Ro8 — Notorious Sgt Double Huh (@PhilStandard) July 22, 2025

The bar is literally in hell, but that is a fact.

He's running.

What Rahm Emmanuel says here, especially the subtext which goes far beyond issues of gender ideology, means two things:



1) If he could get the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, he'd win in the general.



2) He can't get the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. https://t.co/U3osKdHlrE — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) July 22, 2025

The Democrats have lost their minds. He's awful too, but just not as awful as the rest of his party members.

Rahm Emanuel is to the right of The Dispatch. https://t.co/pMoIIMSlTf — P.C. Outsider (@PhilOutsider) July 21, 2025

They've lost their minds, too.

Rahm Emanuel is no hero for affirming basic biological realities. He should be embarrassed that he is now answering basic questions of nature as a litmus test to distance himself from his party’s deranged commitments (a party that he’s been a leader in for decades). https://t.co/GgzASjYUPi — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) July 22, 2025

He should be embarrassed but Democrats don't have the propensity to feel shame.

Emanuel was promoting LGBT perversion in Japan a few years ago as an ambassador. https://t.co/QfU1zXlKEx pic.twitter.com/EEFtXt6mV1 — Shade Slimy (@5slimy) July 22, 2025

Oops!

Rahm shows courage by conceding a man cannot simply think or wish himself into becoming a woman.



This is controversial?



How did we get here? https://t.co/p2QvmE0EsD — DuPage GOP (@DuPageCountyGOP) July 22, 2025

The world has gone mad.

A fringe of the Democratic Party genuinely believes that a man can become a woman. But the sane majority has trapped itself in that fantasy. Sane Democrats will renounce and pummel Rahm Emmanuel for saying what they know to be true—and wish they had the courage to say themselves. https://t.co/WtX7VMbF1g — Timur Kuran (@timurkuran) July 22, 2025

It's a party of cowards cloaking themselves in 'acceptance' and 'tolerance' when it really is just a loss of all reason.

Obama’s political guy just sunk his own 2028 campaign before he announced. Democrats are no longer sane. Rahm Emanuel’s political background is a dying breed. https://t.co/k4Bm7wsUFW — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) July 22, 2025

There is no sane Democrat left.

