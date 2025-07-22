Rahm Emanuel, Fading Democrat Dinosaur, Admits Men Aren’t Women, Dooming His Political Ambitions

Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on July 22, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File

Rahm Emanuel is apparently breaking with the rest of the crazy Democrats. He fully admits a man cannot become a woman. He might be running for office soon.

The rest of his party won't say it because they are scared of the far Left faction, let's be honest.

It seems that might be his plan.

The bar is literally in hell, but that is a fact. 

He's running.

The Democrats have lost their minds. He's awful too, but just not as awful as the rest of his party members. 

They've lost their minds, too.

He should be embarrassed but Democrats don't have the propensity to feel shame.

Oops!

The world has gone mad.

It's a party of cowards cloaking themselves in 'acceptance' and 'tolerance' when it really is just a loss of all reason. 

There is no sane Democrat left. 

