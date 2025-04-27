Chuck Schumer Was Threatening Supreme Court Justices Before Accusing Trump of Going After...
Kim Jong Un Announces Hundreds of North Korean Troops to Fuel Russia’s Ukraine War Offensive

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on April 27, 2025
AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File

Well, this is not good  news for bringing an end to the Russia/Ukraine war any time soon.

America does not need to involve ourselves any further in this mess. 

The members of his military are expendable to him. Just like all the citizens in his country. 

Many were very unimpressed with his proclamation. 

Both countries are full of fake news and propaganda so it is hard to know what is really true.

Ukraine really needs to start making some tough decisions. It's clear this is not going to end well, otherwise. 

Yet, another war started. Heh.

This is a distinct possibility. 

Let's hope so!

KIM JONG UN NORTH KOREA RUSSIA UKRAINE

