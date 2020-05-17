President Trump didn’t have a lot to say about former President Obama’s criticism of his leadership during a virtual graduation event on Saturday night.

Pres Trump was asked to respond to Pres. Obama’s commencement criticism of virus response. He said he had not seen Obama’s remarks but leveled a charge without specifics saying, “He was an incompetent president – grossly incompetent. That’s all I can say.” — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) May 17, 2020

When first asked about former Pres Obama's criticism of his handling of the pandemic, Pres Trump said he hadn't heard about it, then said of his predecessor, "Look, he was an incompetent president, that's all I can say. Grossly incompetent." He then cut short the Q&A. pic.twitter.com/0f94p4M76y — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 17, 2020

Obama said the coronavirus has shown that the “folks in charge” don’t know what they’re doing.

Breaking News: “More than anything this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing.” Barack Obama criticized U.S. leaders’ coronavirus response in a virtual commencement speech. https://t.co/pLQ4pJeR4A — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 16, 2020

