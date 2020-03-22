As we grapple with major changes to our society due to COVID-19 (like no sports, no eating out and other stuff), it looks like the virus has claimed yet another major event. The White House Correspondents’ Association announced on Sunday that it will not proceed as scheduled with its White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which was set for April 25th.

The White House Correspondents’ Association regrets to announce that it is unable to go ahead with its 2020 dinner on April 25. We will get back to you soon with our alternative date. Thanks for your support.

Just last month, the association announced that SNL cast member Kenan Thompson would be the host at this year’s dinner.

While many journalists will probably be disappointed not to get to interact with their colleagues, the event has lost steam in recent years due to the fact that the president has not been in attendance for the previous two dinners.

We’ll see if they try to reschedule it for later in the year.

