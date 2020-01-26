The San Antonio Spurs vs. the Houston Rockets NBA game began with two 24-second clock violations in honor of the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Here is how it transpired.

Today's #Spurs/#Raptors game started with two 24-second violations in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Wr26KpWKSG — John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) January 26, 2020

Bryant, who was 41, died Sunday after a helicopter that was carrying him and several others crashed in California.

Breaking: NBA legend Kobe Bryant among five people reportedly killed in a helicopter crash in California https://t.co/BGREf7Sala — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 26, 2020

Allowing the 24-second shot-clock to expire is a tribute to Bryant, who wore the number 24 as a player.

