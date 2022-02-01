Golden Corral is trending this morning over a viral video showing customers inside a restaurant in Bensalem, Penn. near Philadelphia battling each other with chairs “after a customer became enraged when the buffet ran out of steak”:

Video shows punches being thrown and chairs flying as a massive brawl broke out inside the Bensalem Golden Corral. A former employee says the fight may have happened after a customer became enraged when the buffet ran out of steak. @MattPetrillo reportshttps://t.co/d0KzKtDKeM — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) January 31, 2022

LOL. Must. Click:

naturally, as a true kentuckian, i am utterly powerless against a headline like 'there was a brawl at golden corral' — J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) February 1, 2022

Maybe it’s Joe Biden’s fault?

Supply chain issues with steak https://t.co/7ObQKZnKgP — Dom Giordano (@DomShow1210) February 1, 2022

Here’s the video. It takes a few seconds to get going but then all hell breaks loose:

Golden Corral would not comment if the brawl was over steak or not:

Just another heroic local news reporter doing the job: "Golden Corral wouldn't answer our email asking if a lack of steak caused the melee." https://t.co/LEFbfXbOHe — Kim Severson (@kimseverson) February 1, 2022

Well, if you are going to get into a brawl at the Golden Corral, this seems like a pretty god reason:

This is a perfectly legitimate reason to fight. https://t.co/e9D7WZ470e — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) February 1, 2022

Never apologize:

I am not going to apologize to anyone for getting to the meat trough before themhttps://t.co/ym4jLcuU1v — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 1, 2022

***

