Golden Corral is trending this morning over a viral video showing customers inside a restaurant in Bensalem, Penn. near Philadelphia battling each other with chairs “after a customer became enraged when the buffet ran out of steak”:
Video shows punches being thrown and chairs flying as a massive brawl broke out inside the Bensalem Golden Corral. A former employee says the fight may have happened after a customer became enraged when the buffet ran out of steak. @MattPetrillo reportshttps://t.co/d0KzKtDKeM
— CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) January 31, 2022
LOL. Must. Click:
naturally, as a true kentuckian, i am utterly powerless against a headline like 'there was a brawl at golden corral'
— J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) February 1, 2022
Maybe it’s Joe Biden’s fault?
Supply chain issues with steak https://t.co/7ObQKZnKgP
— Dom Giordano (@DomShow1210) February 1, 2022
Trending
Here’s the video. It takes a few seconds to get going but then all hell breaks loose:
#Video
Big fight breaks out at Golden Corral pic.twitter.com/0pdNnbVzZs
— RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) January 29, 2022
Golden Corral would not comment if the brawl was over steak or not:
Just another heroic local news reporter doing the job: "Golden Corral wouldn't answer our email asking if a lack of steak caused the melee." https://t.co/LEFbfXbOHe
— Kim Severson (@kimseverson) February 1, 2022
Well, if you are going to get into a brawl at the Golden Corral, this seems like a pretty god reason:
This is a perfectly legitimate reason to fight. https://t.co/e9D7WZ470e
— Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) February 1, 2022
Never apologize:
I am not going to apologize to anyone for getting to the meat trough before themhttps://t.co/ym4jLcuU1v
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 1, 2022
