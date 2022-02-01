Golden Corral is trending this morning over a viral video showing customers inside a restaurant in Bensalem, Penn. near Philadelphia battling each other with chairs “after a customer became enraged when the buffet ran out of steak”:

LOL. Must. Click:

Maybe it’s Joe Biden’s fault?

Trending

Here’s the video. It takes a few seconds to get going but then all hell breaks loose:

Golden Corral would not comment if the brawl was over steak or not:

Well, if you are going to get into a brawl at the Golden Corral, this seems like a pretty god reason:

Never apologize:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Golden Corral

Recommended Twitchy Video