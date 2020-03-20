We would like to congratulate Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, on his new job as official spokesman for the Communist Party of China:

DOES ANYONE BELIEVE CHINA HAD NO NEW DOMESTIC CASES? He should, at the very least, put in an “if true”:

At what point does the WHO start questioning what’s coming out of China?

Trending

“Still parroting”:

It’s “actually dangerous” at this point that the WHO keeps reporting whatever China tells them:

There are also unverified reports from Wuhan that what the WHO director tweeted just isn’t true:

Shouldn’t the WHO investigate this?

And this is funny. Since there are domestic cases in Taiwan, this must mean Taiwan is an independent nation, which is good news:

Let’s recall that Taiwan warned the WHO of person-to-person transmission but the WHO went with Beijing’s version instead:

It’s too late. Nobody should trust them:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinacoronavirusWorld Health Organization