A photo has emerged of Fabio Wajngarten, a press aid to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, standing next to President Trump during their visit to Mar-a-Lago on Saturday:

The guy standing to Trump’s left just tested positive for coronavirus, according to Brazilian media. Fabio Wajngarten posted this photo, taken during meetings at Mar-a-Lago, five days ago. pic.twitter.com/qioU4qIlxl — Gabriel Stargardter (@gabstargardter) March 12, 2020

Wajngarten positive test was confirmed yesterday:

CONFIRMADO: Wajngarten está com coronavírus. Ele viajou com Bolsonaro para os EUA. Planalto deve lançar comunicado em breve. PR está sendo monitorado. Ministros também. Ontem ANTECIPAMOS na coluna que ele fez os exames.https://t.co/RQgNZ81r55 — Mônica Bergamo (@monicabergamo) March 12, 2020

Health officials in Brazil are currently monitoring Bolsonaro for symptoms:

🚨Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored for coronavirus after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus. Bolsonaro’s schedule for the week was canceled. Both were with Donald Trump and Mike Pence last Saturday at a Mar-a Lago. — Raquel Krähenbühl (@Rkrahenbuhl) March 12, 2020

So, have the Vice President and President been tested yet?

Given Trump and Pence’s extremely close proximity to the Brazilian official — just days ago at Mar-a-Lago — who has now tested positive for Covid-19, with symptoms, both Trump and Pence have presumably been tested, right? Have they been? What are the results? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 12, 2020

In other words, the entire coronavirus task force has potentially been exposed to coronavirus. Yikes.

***