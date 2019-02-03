First Gov. Ralph Northam said he was one of the two people in the racist photo on his yearbook page. Then he said it wasn’t him, but he did use blackface once but that was for a Michael Jackson dance concert. And now here’s the third story: Northam was at the party, but he was dressed as a lawyer, which would be the dumbest Halloween costume we’ve ever heard of:

Anyone buying this?

Since this classmate’s memory is so good, can he identify the two in the photo?

And how does one actually dress as a lawyer for Halloween?

He still could be under the hood:

And he still could be the dude in blackface:

It really doesn’t help the governor that he didn’t remember this right away:

We eagerly await the fourth version of events that’s sure to come about if he doesn’t resign soon:

