First Gov. Ralph Northam said he was one of the two people in the racist photo on his yearbook page. Then he said it wasn’t him, but he did use blackface once but that was for a Michael Jackson dance concert. And now here’s the third story: Northam was at the party, but he was dressed as a lawyer, which would be the dumbest Halloween costume we’ve ever heard of:

EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Northam's roommate from medical school tells @EricpNBC12 the governor went as a lawyer to the party. https://t.co/AGmk90zcDe — NBC12 WWBT Richmond (@NBC12) February 4, 2019

Anyone buying this?

Was the lawyer Johnnie Cochran? https://t.co/HtRzJQSvVh — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 4, 2019

Which really makes Northam apologizing for being in the photo all the more insane. https://t.co/g0ytYNsnBB — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 4, 2019

Since this classmate’s memory is so good, can he identify the two in the photo?

Re: that memorable time a guy dressed up as a lawyer 30 years ago https://t.co/hfOt8fbWRI — Bob Bierman (@bobbierman) February 4, 2019

And how does one actually dress as a lawyer for Halloween?

What does a lawyer costume look like? https://t.co/r4y5KAaaIQ — Filthy Comfortable (@GOPcomedy) February 4, 2019

He still could be under the hood:

A KKK lawyer https://t.co/FOPp5OlJAL — Middleborne Valentine (@elijahaldrich) February 4, 2019

And he still could be the dude in blackface:

*a lawyer in blackface https://t.co/Su3H8r2slA — OG Tap Rack Bang (@TRB_Respawn) February 4, 2019

It really doesn’t help the governor that he didn’t remember this right away:

As a recovering lawyer, I'm offended that a guy dumb enough to put shoe polish on his face and not remember whether or not he wore blackface or a klan costume in a yearbook photo impersonated a member of my former profession at a party. https://t.co/ANfhN3Ij3P — Liz Mair (@LizMair) February 4, 2019

We eagerly await the fourth version of events that’s sure to come about if he doesn’t resign soon:

1. He literally apologized for being in the picture 2. His nickname was "coonman" 3. How did it end up on his yearbook page? 4. Why has his story changed 3 times 5. He literally admitted he was blackface at another event around the same time https://t.co/pFr8GIGHXN — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 4, 2019

***

